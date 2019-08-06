LE CENTER — Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office has lifted its no-wake restrictions for the county's lakes.
The boating restrictions were lifted for these lakes: Washington, Lake Emily, West Jefferson, Middle Jefferson, East Jefferson, German, Francis, Rays, Tetonka, Sakatah and Roemhildts.
The decision was made after recent readings indicated water levels on these lakes have receded to or dropped below the no-wake threshold.
