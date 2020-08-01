The “No Wake Restriction” has been lifted for Lake Tetonka and Lake Sakatah but remains in place for Lake Washington, Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason announced Saturday.
The restriction limits the speed of boats near shore to minimize damage to lakefront property when lake levels are excessively high, something that was the case after the torrential rains a week ago. Lake levels have receded in recent days on Tetonka and Sakatah, allowing the restrictions to be lifted.
Lake Washington, however, has not seen water receding in the same way, and the “No Wake Restriction” remains in effect. The Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate as to why that is occurring, Mason said.
