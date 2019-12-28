MANKATO — Ten months after a 76-year-old woman was beaten in her South Bend Township home, investigators are still looking for but believe they will find her killer.
Evelyn Adams died after she was assaulted by an unknown intruder or intruders during a Feb. 23 blizzard.
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office has released limited information about the home invasion.
A neighbor called police after noticing a suspicious person or possibly two people outside Adams’ house on Union Street. A deputy could not promptly respond because of a severe snowstorm.
Adams herself called 911 over 20 minutes after her neighbor did. She did not know who assaulted her. She was asleep and woke up covered in blood, the transcript of her 911 call indicates.
She was taken to the hospital with injuries that did not initially appear life-threatening. She died Feb. 28. The cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.
Sheriff Capt. Paul Barta said last week the case is still under investigation and remains a top priority for investigators.
“We are confident that we will get answers for Evelyn’s family,” he said.
Barta asked anyone who might have information in the case to call 507-304-4863.
Colleagues and friends told The Free Press they couldn’t imagine anyone would want to harm Adams.
“Evelyn was the kindest person in the world, and she’d do anything for anybody,” friend Nita Onnen said.
Adams worked for decades at Modern Woodmen, a fraternal benefits society. She led its area youth service club and planned social, educational and service activities for area members.
“She loved helping people,” Modern Woodmen member Arlon Becker said. “She was always selfless and she made it look easy.”
Adams also was a longtime volunteer at VINE. Modern Woodmen and VINE came together in June to plant a tree outside VINE in her memory.
Son Ken Adams said at the planting ceremony the tree reflects her legacy of giving.
“That’s how she spent her life: dedicated to helping and serving people,” he said. “That’s what she loved to do and what made her happy.”
Adams’ death was the only known homicide by violence in the Mankato region in 2019.
A Mankato area native died in a double homicide in northern Iowa in July. Authorities believe Amy Lynn Manna, originally from Garden City, and a friend were fatally shot by Manna’s ex-boyfriend before he shot and killed himself.
A Lake Crystal man pleaded guilty to third-degree murder after supplying the drugs that killed a woman in rural Mankato in March.
Justin Michael Lang, 28, sold counterfeit oxycodone pills to Beth Leann Roulet, 38, a few days before she died of an overdose. The pills actually contained fentanyl, which is a dangerously powerful synthetic opioid.
Lang was sentenced to over 11 years in prison in September.
