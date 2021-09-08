ST. PETER — Gustavus Adolphus College's Nobel Conference 57 will be virtual and focus on how "big data" — stored information — is transforming humans' lives.
The challenges and opportunities of that transformation also will be addressed.
"Big Data REvolution" is slated Oct. 5-6 and will again be offered to the public as a virtual event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Conference speakers are:
• Wendy Chun, leader of the Digital Democracies Institute at Simon Fraser University in British Columbia;
• Francesca Dominici, co-director of the Data Science Initiative at Harvard University;
• Pilar Ossorio, professor of law and bioethics at the University of Wisconsin;
• Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota;
• Cynthia Rudin, director of the prediction analysis lab at Duke University;
• Rhema Vaithianathan, director of the Centre for Social Data Analytics at Auckland University of Technology in New Zealand;
• Talitha Williams, profess of mathematics at Harvey Mudd College in California.
Attendees do not need to pre-register to watch the conference that may be viewed at:
gustavus.edu/events/nobelconference/2021.
