Nobel Conference 2021 image

ST. PETER — Gustavus Adolphus College's Nobel Conference 57 will be virtual and focus on how "big data" — stored information — is transforming humans' lives.

The challenges and opportunities of that transformation also will be addressed.

"Big Data REvolution" is slated Oct. 5-6 and will again be offered to the public as a virtual event because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Conference speakers are:

• Wendy Chun, leader of the Digital Democracies Institute at Simon Fraser University in British Columbia;

• Francesca Dominici, co-director of the Data Science Initiative at Harvard University;

• Pilar Ossorio, professor of law and bioethics at the University of Wisconsin;

• Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota;

• Cynthia Rudin, director of the prediction analysis lab at Duke University;

• Rhema Vaithianathan, director of the Centre for Social Data Analytics at Auckland University of Technology in New Zealand;

• Talitha Williams, profess of mathematics at Harvey Mudd College in California.

Attendees do not need to pre-register to watch the conference that may be viewed at:

gustavus.edu/events/nobelconference/2021.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you