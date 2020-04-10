MANKATO — Small businesses in the city centers of Mankato and North Mankato can apply for non-repayable funds of up to $1,000 through a program from the City Center Partnership and Rethos Main Street.
The deadline to apply is noon Wednesday.
Funds can be used to complete projects relating to: marketing initiatives or community engagement/relations to reach customers in unique ways, assist with specialized events and promotion, make operational upgrades (including technology) or physical space updates to signs, displays (including the purchase of construction supplies) to aid in creating a more functional and vibrant business space. Funds may also partially cover staff time to complete projects.
Collaborative projects with other businesses or organizations within communities are also supported and encouraged.
Businesses may not apply to use the funds for typical operational costs and expenses.
Only businesses in the designated district are eligible. Visit citycentermankato.com to review the district.
For full list of criteria and to submit an application visit rethos.org/mainstreetsupportfund.
