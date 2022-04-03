Volunteers were hard at work on a bedroom makeover in North Mankato this week, with the goal being to provide a “happy haven” for a local mother receiving cancer treatments.
My Happy Haven, which established itself as a Mankato nonprofit in 2021, was behind the project. Its volunteers partner with local businesses to design and remodel rooms for women with cancer.
The big reveal for Kelly Huggins, who was diagnosed with endometrial cancer in September, came Sunday morning during a celebration with the volunteers and her tight-knit “NottyMamas” friend group — referencing their Nottingham Drive neighborhood.
But first, the volunteers had to finish up the project Saturday. While Huggins enjoyed a weekend in a complimentary room at Holiday Inn Express, the My Happy Haven team finished transforming her bedroom back home.
The interview process for the program involves learning what someone’s favorite colors, sayings, and decorating preferences are. One of two design teams, led by Margo Weyhe of The Design Element or Beth Fasnacht of Timeless Interiors, sponsor the rooms.
Design Element stepped in for this project, after Timeless Interiors led a project for recipient Cheryl Hutchens in October. This week’s room makeover came in time for Huggins’ upcoming round of chemotherapy, said My Happy Haven director Jaci Hanson.
“Now she’ll have her happy haven for when she’s not feeling very great next week,” Hanson said Saturday.
Huggins shared details on her story in a post on My Happy Haven’s website. She described being a single mom for much of her daughter’s upbringing, with Huggins choosing to “make her my world.”
With her daughter starting her second year in college, Huggins bought something for herself, a dream car she intended to use for traveling. Then the diagnosis came.
Surgery after her diagnosis showed cancer spread to her pelvic lymph nodes, putting her in stage IIIC. An ongoing treatment plan followed, involving three 21-day cycles of chemo, 25 external radiation treatments, two internal radiation treatments and three more 21-day chemo cycles.
Many of the treatments are now checked off her list, she wrote, and she planned to “show this cancer who’s boss of this body.”
Tracy Zins, My Happy Haven’s board treasurer, was at the house into the early hours of Saturday organizing the closet. About six hours later, she was back putting a box spring together.
Zins works with oncology patients as a hospital nurse. Volunteering with My Happy Haven, she said, is a different way to help people with cancer.
“It’s such a helpless feeling when someone has cancer,” she said. “It’s nice to be able to do something different to help.”
My Happy Haven started in Mason City, Iowa, but branched out to projects in the Mankato area in recent years. After Hanson had a friend who received a room makeover in summer 2021, she talked to the organizers and agreed to start a Mankato-based My Happy Haven — along with My Happy Place, a related nonprofit geared toward room makeovers for children with illnesses.
“We’re all full-time workers, but we make it work,” Hanson said of the initiatives.
The project for Hutchens in October was the organization’s first since establishing itself in Mankato. A third project is lined up for a local mother of six in June, and quarterly projects are the plan going forward.
Donations and partnerships with local businesses fuel the work. Along with the two design teams, Bellissimo Paint and Coatings contributes labor for painting, Sherwin Williams offers paint, Rooms and Rest stepped in with a mattress and store credits, and Rickway Carpet pledged to donate flooring, among other support from the business community.
Volunteers and donations are always in demand, whether for the June project or at a cornhole tournament fundraiser planned for May 14 at Circle Inn.
The lead up to each reveal is always a little nervy, Hanson said. There’s always the anticipation of how the recipient will react, but to see them light up during the reveal makes the work worth it.
“When you see that moment of pure joy on their face, it’s very rewarding,” Hanson said. “You feel good about what you brought to that person, to have that moment of peace for her.”
They check in afterward to make sure the room is working for them. The recipient become part of the My Happy Haven family, expanding their support network in the process.
Having that support behind you makes a difference, said board member Karen Klein. August will be the nine-year mark since she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
“A lot of times you feel isolated as a person, so I like the feel-good feeling of this, knowing people you don’t even know care,” she said.
Klein remembers her doctors telling her how important having a network of people who care about you is after a cancer diagnosis. People showed her that support when she needed it, and My Happy Haven is about giving other women that same feeling.
“It fills your bucket, because otherwise you can feel alone when you’re going through it,” Klein said.
Huggins wrote her thanks to all her supporters, including the nonprofit, on My Happy Haven’s website: “A special shout out to all my Earth angels — my family and friends, my co-workers at Kato Cable, my neighbors and of course ‘My Happy Haven’ for creating this beautiful comfy cozy space just for me,” she wrote. “God Bless!”
To check out the room reveal, check out My Happy Haven-Mankato’s Facebook page.
