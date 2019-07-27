MANKATO — Nonprofit leaders are decrying a proposal by the Trump administration to restrict eligibility for food assistance programs.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced this week it would seek to eliminate automatic eligibility for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, to some low-income families also enrolled in the cash assistance program known as Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or TANF. About 3.1 million people could be impacted by the move.
The proposal is the administration’s latest attempt at reining in the SNAP program to save costs, which ECHO Food Shelf Manager Deisy De Leon Esqueda said would be a frightening development for low-income families.
“Just imagine someone having a pay cut, losing hours,” she said. “We’re talking about families that are already struggling regardless of if they’re kept on the program or kicked off the program.”
The food shelf has served at least 351 families receiving assistance through the Minnesota Family Investment Program, the state’s version of TANF, in 2019. Also known as MFIP, the program had 796 recipients from 276 families in Blue Earth County in June 2019, according to county human services.
Minnesota had an average of 40,821 recipients per month in the program in 2018, according to figures from the federal office of family assistance. It’s unclear how many would be cut from SNAP if the proposal goes through, but MFIP recipients would have to apply separately for SNAP under the change.
Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue stated in a release the new rule would close a loophole expanding eligibility for benefits to people who don’t actually need it.
“For too long, this loophole has been used to effectively bypass important eligibility guidelines,” he said. “Too often, states have misused this flexibility without restraint.”
De Leon Esqueda questioned whether decision-makers in Washington D.C. understand the real-world ramifications of assistance program cuts. Families with children are only eligible for MFIP if they have less than $10,000 in assets and don’t earn enough income to cover basic needs. The benefits are also always set up so families have a financial incentive to work during the program’s 60-month timeline.
Already seeing more visitors than usual, De Leon Esqueda said food shelf resources could be stretched if people get kicked off their food assistance benefits. A similar situation occurred when the lengthy government shutdown earlier this year created uncertainty for SNAP recipients.
“What we saw back in February and March, I think it’s indicative of what’s going to happen if MFIP has changes made,” she said.
Statewide hunger-relief leaders called on the Trump administration to reconsider the proposal this week.
“These families are often one health scare or major home repair away from going hungry — because food is usually the first thing to go when bills need to be paid, leaving children at risk,” stated seven representatives from Minnesota food assistance organizations in a letter posted on Hunger Solutions website.
The agriculture department estimates the restriction could save billions of dollars. Bhati Wahi, executive director of Children’s Defense Fund-Minnesota, said the targeted budget cuts at programs helping struggling Americans are especially frustrating after the administration’s 2017 tax cuts largely benefited the most well-off in society. The Congressional Budget Office in 2018 estimated the tax cuts would add $1.9 trillion to the national debt over the next decade.
“We literally want to take the food out of the mouths of children as our way to balance the budget, as a way to close loopholes,” Wahi said. “It’s shocking to me.”
She called the decision an attack on the most vulnerable in society, and not the first by this administration.
“It’s unfortunate because I think it reflects on an administration that doesn’t think twice about putting in place policies that hurt children,” she said.
The rule change is currently in a 60-day comment period running through Sept. 23. To provide input on the proposal, go to www.regulations.gov.
