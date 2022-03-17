MANKATO — With enough resources in Mankato, Tim Stromer could see his nonprofit providing a million meals to Ukrainians fleeing war.
Jesus Food, the Christian organization he leads, packs and sends food to impoverished areas around the world. The organization recently shipped more than 14,000 meals packaged in Faribault to Poland for Ukrainian children and families.
Stromer hopes to top that assistance by restarting food packing in Mankato for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
“The first eight years we did this we had 60,000 volunteers and 12 million meals, and that was mainly in Mankato,” he said. “There’s no reason we couldn’t do that again.”
The nonprofit used to organize volunteers for packing days regularly in Mankato. Volunteer numbers dried up during the pandemic, while continuing at Jesus Foods’ permanent space at the Faribo West Mall in Faribault.
About 100,000 meals recently went to Haiti. Russia’s ongoing and escalating invasion of Ukraine led Stromer to look into ways to get food to fleeing Ukrainians.
Nearly 3 million people had fled Ukraine as of this week, according to the United Nations’ refugee agency. Poland alone had taken in about 1.8 million people, and Moldova, another country bordering Ukraine, had taken in about 340,000.
Jesus Food works with a partner who can safely get food into Poland and Moldova, Stromer said. Now he’s looking for donations, space and volunteers to pack the food.
Apart from the Faribo West Mall location, Stromer has evening and downtime space available at Western Specialized trucking at 111 Summit Ave. in Mankato. What he hasn’t found yet is space to package during the day and store supplies.
Open space for volunteers to pack would solve one issue. Getting enough volunteers and funding are the other big hurdles, but Stromer knows how far the help could go.
One packed meal, containing high-protein soy, long-grain rice, dehydrated vegetables and flavoring, costs about 23 cents. Feeding a child for an entire year? $84, and not much time commitment on the part of a volunteer, Stromer said.
“One person can actually come in and package and in two hours feed a kid for an entire year,” he said.
His goal is to provide 1 million meals to Ukrainian refugees. Scaling operations up to 5,000 volunteers, he estimated, could get the job done in five hours.
The food packs are about addressing starvation of the body. Sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ, Stromer said, is part of the nonprofit’s mission as well because it can cure starvation of the soul.
He encouraged volunteers and donors to reach out about opportunities to help. The need for the program has only grown during the pandemic, he added, as the number of children experiencing famine only rose during the last two years.
