NORTH MANKATO — For a long time before Jess Reedstrom found out in 2019 that her breast cancer had returned and was spreading, she and Anna Reichel had in place the habit of encouraging each other.
“We became best friends at West High School and we’ve always supported each other in our hopes and dreams,” said Reichel who contacted a nonprofit that arranges for bedroom makeovers for women with cancer.
“Jess needs a calm, relaxing place to be after treatments — and a peaceful place where she can read to her kids.”
Soon after Reichel nominated her terminally ill friend for a free bedroom makeover organized by My Happy Haven, the Iowa-based nonprofit named Reedstrom as a recipient. She found out about the project planned for her lower North Mankato home on her 34th birthday.
“I was shocked and excited.”
The surprise announcement via Zoom was for a My Happy Haven “On the Road” remodel. At the end of June, the main floor sleeping space where she spends lots of time will be transformed into an even more cozy spot.
Reedstrom has few clues for what to expect when the decorators complete the project.
“I gave them some ideas of what I’d like, but I trust them.”
Reedstrom described on Facebook how treatments leave her fatigued. The downstairs bedroom is where she enjoys “... crafting, and snuggling with my kids and dogs. I can’t wait to have a peaceful retreat for movie nights with my kids and husband ... while resting and recovering from treatments.”
“It’s a busy house. Quiet time, when it does come, is a blessing,” said her husband, Kyle.
“(The downstairs bedroom) definitely is the room where she feels most comfortable in the house,” Kyle said.
The family’s been happy with their brick two-story in lower North Mankato since moving in about four years ago. The couple sleeps downstairs in a former sitting room and the kids’ bedrooms are upstairs. The first-floor bedroom is nice but not fancy. It’s large picture window has shades that are usually pulled down so passersby can’t see in.
Kyle hopes the transformation includes window treatments that allow for privacy but let light into the room.
When arrangements are being made for “On the Road” bedroom makeovers, My Happy Haven organizers rely on the recipients’ communities for donations of the items and services needed to complete projects. The $3,000 goal for the Reedstrom’s home has been secured. Local businesses have provided items such as paint and carpeting for the room. Other stores have promised food and flowers for the reveal event.
Monetary donations received in excess of the goal will be transferred to a gift card for the family, said My Happy Haven co-founder Lisa Tan.
Jess said the Reedstrom children, Allie, Evan, Noah and Kyle, are very excited about an extra My Happy Haven benefit offered while the makeover is taking place.
“We get to stay in a hotel for a weekend,” she said.
Once decorators finish redoing the room, Jess will use it as a place to make plans for the future. Her Facebook page includes an impressive list:
“My goal is to enjoy life with my husband, children, dogs, family and friends. I will continue to do all the things that I love, which include crocheting, embroidery, crafting, being with my family, and I can’t wait to attend a concert again! COVID really put a damper on my ability to attend Hanson concerts! I also want to share the importance of awareness around Metastatic Breast Cancer and research for a cure.”
The Mankato area has been on the program’s radar for some time, said Tan, a former medical assistant from Mason City and co-founder of a similar program for sick children.
She helped with arrangements in 2019 for a bedroom makeover for a 6-year-old North Mankato girl suffering from leukemia. Leah Mueller was the first recipient from Minnesota to receive a My Happy Place surprise remodel.
Tan said her Iowa based nonprofits are hoping to set up a permanent presence in the Greater Mankato area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.