The Free Press
MANKATO — A new nonprofit aims to unite new Americans with longtime Mankatoans starting with an event Saturday.
Executive Director Nyamal Dei founded Kondial Kel International in Fargo, North Dakota, before recently extending services to Mankato. The nonprofit’s mission is to “improve lives through education and community-related activities, programs, and learning centers,” according to a release.
Kondial Kel International teamed up with Open Door Health Center, the American Lung Association and the Mankato Area Foundation for Saturday’s event.
The gathering will include speakers outlining ways to unite the community on improving mental health, plus discussions on COVID-19 and tobacco prevention policies.
One of the key speakers will be Oballa Oballa, the Ethiopian-born man who became Austin’s first Black elected official.
South Sudanese women groups will provide food, with the nonprofit welcoming community members to enjoy food from a different culture while networking with new Americans.
The event will be from noon-3 p.m. Saturday at Bethel Baptist Church at 1250 Monks Ave.
