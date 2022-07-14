When Natasha Frost began collecting leftover food from local organizations to give to those in need in three years ago, she could not imagine how far her seemingly simple mission would take her.
“The business model has always been about how we can save as much as we can and how we can get as much back into the hands of folks, and we build everything else around that,” she said.
Frost, owner of Wooden Spoon in Old Town, first began partnering with organizations in south-central Minnesota interested in eliminating waste and supporting those in need in 2019. She turned that effort into the nonprofit South Central Minnesota Food Recovery, or SCMNFR, in February of this year.
While Frost’s efforts began by saving produce and turning it over to those in need, they have shifted operations to preserve much of that food to make into frozen meals. Recently, the organization has expanded operations to partner with more local organizations and has received financial support to increase efficiency and growth.
SCMNFR just received a grant from Blue Earth County Statewide Health Improvement Partnership and Nicollet, Brown Le Sueur and Waseca counties SHIP to create a certified space specifically for volunteer work in Frost Plaza in Mankato. The award will not exceed $11,100.
Currently volunteers process food and prepare meals for delivery in an events space, which Frost said lacks the setup needed for working with food.
“We are dreaming bigger on what is next for our community and those that we serve, and we’re in the middle of planning our next phase and applying for grants based on that,” Frost said.
Grace Lutheran Church in Mankato helps stores frozen food and provides volunteers to make meals from the ingredients SCMNFR receives. According to Director of Spiritual Growth Dan Greer, the church is looking to expand freezer capacity for chickens, which volunteers pull apart for meals.
“Right now, they have to refuse chicken sometimes because they just don’t have the space,” Greer said. “Chicken going into the landfill is actually really bad for the environment. So the more you can save it, the more you can save on greenhouse gases.”
According to data from SCMNFR, in 2021 the organization recovered nearly 43 pounds of food, preventing the release of 200 metric tons of greenhouse gases.
Other organizations both supply and receive food. After St. Peter Area Food Shelf’s “Fresh Food Fridays,” where people can come pick up fresh produce to bring home, SCMNFR is called to pick up the leftovers.
“It’s awesome because there have been times where we have had two-thirds of a pallet of zucchini left over, just can’t get rid of it at the food shelf, and we gave all of it to the rescue program and it came right back to us as chicken and zucchini meals,” food shelf manager Andie Kukacka said. “The meals are really beneficial for our families that struggle with kitchen access or if they just have a lot of kids or are working a lot. We have had a fair number of them dropped off at the homeless shelter here in town, so it just kind of spider webs across the community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.