Partners for Affordable Housing’s new homeless shelter in St. Peter is set to welcome its first guests Tuesday.
The nonprofit unveiled the 221 Union St. shelter at an open house Friday, with Executive Director Jen Theneman describing the project as a “labor of love.” Partners, or PAH, received the St. Peter Motel as a donation in 2018 and spent the last year or so renovating it.
“We’ve done a lot of work since then to make this a home for a lot of families in need,” Theneman said. “We feel really blessed to be able to do that.”
The shelter in Nicollet County is the nonprofit’s first outside of Mankato. Other organizations have shelters in Blue Earth, Waseca and Brown counties.
Known as Union Street Place, the shelter will open with seven emergency shelter rooms and four rooms available for month-to-month rent. More rooms remain under construction and will open as they’re completed, Theneman said.
“We want to bring families in slow enough so we can work out some of the bugs and do what we can to help them,” she said.
Families on the nonprofit’s waiting list for emergency housing will be the first guests. The shelter will specifically serve women and families.
“I’m looking forward to the future and all the people we’ll be able to serve, the families we’ll be able to help,” said Shelter Manager Kelsey Johnson-Rode.
Rooms with common space and laundry machines border Johnson-Rode’s office. The commons area has a computer guests can use to search for jobs.
Johnson-Rode said the four rooms available for monthly rent will be for transitional housing, where people coming out of emergency shelters live while they look for more permanent housing. The nonprofit operates similar housing facilities in Mankato.
Bill Soderlund, a pharmacist in St. Peter, said while touring the shelter he knows homelessness happens in the community. Having shelter during emergencies can help people experiencing homelessness get their lives back in order.
“If they don’t have a place to live, a lot of times there are other issues,” Soderlund said.
Union Street Place’s opening comes after Waseca County’s Bethlehem Inn opened earlier this year, Mankato and North Mankato’s Connections Shelter started rotating between churches in 2017, and New Ulm’s NUMAS Haus opened its doors in 2016. All serve homeless populations ranging from families to individual men.
Theneman said donated supplies are always needed in the nonprofit’s shelters. She thanked volunteers for their hours upon hours of help painting and furnishing the structure.
A local ministry that requested anonymity first obtained the motel. The group coordinated with the Greater Mankato Area United Way to donate it to PAH.
