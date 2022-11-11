MANKATO — Local nonprofits are planning ahead for one of their biggest fundraising days of the year on Thursday.
Thousands of charitable causes across Minnesota will take part in GiveMN’s 14th Give to the Max Day, which rallies donations online for nonprofits. The event’s early giving period began Nov. 1, and donations now through Thursday can be multiplied through various prize drawings and matches.
For the Nicollet County Historical Society, it’s been an expensive year with improvement projects to facilities that have added up to about $90,000, said Jessica Becker, executive director. Donations made through Give to the Max Day are really helpful, especially unrestricted gifts, she said.
“We like to think of Give to the Max as giving us an extra edge to get through the slower months,” Becker said. “It’s always nice to have a little extra funding to get through those cold winter days.”
“We are of course grateful for any kind of support we receive,” she said. “People should give with their hearts. Nonprofits … rely on members and donors to keep our lights on and doors open.”
The Historical Society staff hasn’t set a goal for fundraising this year, but last year raised $3,485. They’ve been in operation since 1928, and were incorporated at the Nicollet County Fair.
At VINE Faith and Action, last year more than $5,000 was raised through Give to the Max Day and, like the Historical Society, this nonprofit hasn’t set a goal for this year but welcomes all donations.
VINE assists older adults in the greater Mankato community so they can stay healthy, active and engaged in their later years. VINE has been serving the community since 1995.
Among VINE’s services are an Adult Community Center in downtown Mankato, a thrift store in Hilltop Mankato and the organization also delivers meals to people’s doorsteps, and provides transportation to get to medical appointments or run errands. They also help with seasonal household chores.
This year, VINE is putting Give to the Max Day dollars raised toward their Caring Connect program, which matches volunteers with isolated older adults in the community for friendly visits, said Paige Schuette, marketing and communications manager at VINE Faith in Action.
“Isolation is a problem with the senior population and is bad for their health and wellbeing,” Schuette said. “We all got a taste of what it feels like to be isolated during the pandemic. Many of the older adults we serve were already experiencing it prior to COVID and now it’s gotten worse.”
On Give to the Max Day, millions of dollars are raised for thousands of Minnesota nonprofits and schools. Last year over $34 million was donated to nearly 7,000 organizations across the state.
“We had donations from every county in the state of Minnesota, every state in the United States and from 34 countries around the world,” said Jake Blumberg, GiveMN’s executive director.
“For a third of the nonprofits who participate on Give to the Max Day, this is their primary fundraiser for the year.
“Three quarters of nonprofits have budgets of less than a million dollars,” he said, “which means a grassroots fundraising campaign like Give to the Max can play an integral role. We encourage people to give early and give often because that increases their chances of winning a prize for their nonprofit.”
Donors can support their local nonprofits any time before or after Thursday. The difference on Thursday is random donations will be awarded an extra $500 every 15 minutes, an extra $1,000 every hour, and an extra $10,000 at the end of the day, courtesy of the Bush Foundation.
“Give to the Max Day is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate generosity in Minnesota,” Schuette said. “We are very fortunate to live in a state that cares about its community members and this is just one of those ways we Minnesotans can show how much we care.”
If you go to givemn.org and search for the nonprofit of your choice, there’s a donation prompt.
