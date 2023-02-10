Mankato Clinic logo
MANKATO — Local nonprofits and programs received a combined $96,125 in grant funding from the Mankato Clinic Foundation this quarter, according to a release.

The foundation, funded by Mankato Clinic physicians, awards grants on a quarterly basis. Recipients qualify by providing health and wellness programs in area communities.

This quarter's recipients include:

• Greater Mankato Area United Way's First Steps program — $42,125

• Educare Foundation — $25,000

• Mankato Youth (MY) Place — $7,500

• Connections Ministry's emergency shelter — $5,000

• Life-Work Planning Center's Women in Transition program — $4,000

• St. Peter North Elementary Kindness Retreat — $3,500

• Centenary United Methodist Church's Holy Grounds Breakfast — $3,000

• Mankato YWCA Girls on the Run scholarships — $3,000

• Southern MN Crisis Nursery — $2,000

• Greater Mankato Area United Way's Project Community Connect program — $1,000

The next grant application deadlines will be March 1 and June 1. For more information on applications, go to www.mankatoclinic.com.

