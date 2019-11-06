MANKATO — Area nonprofits are hoping for strong finishes to their Give to the Max fundraising drives.
GiveMN’s annual donation window for nonprofits across the state continues through Nov. 14. Dozens of area organizations are involved this year.
Leisure Education for Exceptional People, or LEEP, is among them, with Executive Director Lisa Hoffman Wojcik saying the the nonprofit sees it as an important fundraising tool.
“They’ve made it really easy for people,” she said. “I’ve used it personally too to give.”
LEEP has participated in most of the 11 Give to the Max campaigns, tallying a total of 198 donors through the years. The funding it collects goes toward programming for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities.
Nonprofits often set a goal for Give to the Max each year. Mending Spirits Animal Rescue’s is $10,000 this year, with 24% of it already raised.
A matching donation for $2,000 got the nonprofit off to a good start. Dean Gilbertson, the nonprofit’s volunteer coordinator, grant writer and board member, gave the contribution in the hopes others would follow suit.
He said in an email he’s adopted two dogs from the animal rescue, the first two years ago and the second four weeks ago. He just recently joined the board, saying he appreciated the compassion shown by the nonprofit.
“I have seen the work and have witnessed the compassion of this organization firsthand,” he said. “The dedication and commitment to the mission of animal wellness is the best.”
His donation still has $800 of the $2,000 left, meaning donations up to that amount would be matched. About 200 Mending Spirit volunteers have rescued 2,100 animals since late 2013.
On its Give to the Max page, the nonprofit wrote it’s projected to spend $40,000 on veterinary expenses alone.
To donate to a cause during Give to the Max, go to www.givemn.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.