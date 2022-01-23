A Noodles & Co. is coming to the strip mall that houses Five Guys and Jersey Mike’s, between Applebee’s and the hilltop Hy-Vee.
For those looking for a caffeine boost, Scooter’s Coffee, which earlier announced it was planning to open a store on Madison Avenue, is now also looking at building another store at Highway 22 and Hoffman Road.
While those coffeeshops are not likely to be open until at least later this year, a new Caribou Coffee in North Mankato will be open for service later next month.
A fast-growing large chain of collision repair centers is also planning to open a store on the east edge of Mankato.
And a gyro shop that opened a second location last year has closed its first shop in River Hills Mall and is looking for a site for an additional location near Minnesota State University or in North Mankato.
Caliber Collision
A collision repair company that was founded in 1997 and has grown to 1,400 centers in 40 states is planning a store in Mankato.
The shop is planned for Mankato’s east edge, behind the new Volkswagen dealerships and next to Dairy Queen. It will be fronted by Haefner Drive. The company said it plans to begin construction in April and be open in November.
Caliber Collision previously received approval for the building but recently filed a request to the city to alter some of the materials to be used in the building.
The changes are due to problems getting the materials originally planned for structure.
The original building construction type was masonry and is now proposed to change to a steel structure. The new proposed exterior building finish materials include stone, brick veneer and architectural metal panels.
Caliber has locations in the Twin Cities.
Based in Lewisville, Texas, the company also operates Caliber Auto Care and Caliber Auto Glass.
A couple of years ago it grew to a more than $4 billion a year behemoth.
Noodles & Co.
Fans of the Noodles & Co. at University Square near MSU will have another option as the company plans a restaurant at 1920 Adams St.
The company is seeking a conditional-use permit from the city to add a drive-thru lane between the building and the property frontage, which is along Adams Street.
The building is next to Applebee’s and was previously eyed by Popeyes chicken, which later withdrew its proposal.
Under the proposal, seven existing parking stalls on the southern side of the building would be removed to make way for the drive-thru. It would not be for ordering food but for picking up orders made inside, online or by phone.
The plan meets city parking requirements.
Plans also depict the addition of a new patio/outdoor dining area on the western side of the building.
Caribou Coffee
Kyle Smith, of Mankato-based Tailwind Group, said a new Caribou Coffee at Commerce and Lor Ray drives in upper North Mankato is to open Feb. 2.
Finishing work is being done on the building that was a Frandsen Bank branch.
Besides Caribou coffee and drinks, breakfast sandwiches, baked goods and snacks will be on the menu.
Frandsen closed the upper North Mankato branch and consolidated operations at its new bank building on Belgrade Avenue, located across the street from the old location.
Frandsen’s former main location on Belgrade has a “sale pending” sign on it, but Smith couldn’t give details on what the plans are for the building.
Bosphorus
Ulus Durgut opened a Bosphorus Gyros & Kebabs at River Hills Mall three years ago and last year opened a second location at 551 Belle Ave. in part of the building that formerly housed Family Video and Marco’s Pizza.
Durgut recently closed the mall location and said he is looking for another site either near the MSU campus or in North Mankato.
He said he hopes to have the additional location open by April or May.
More Scooter’s
Last year Scooter’s Coffee filed plans with the city to raze the former Long John Silver’s building at 1060 Madison Ave. and build a coffeeshop.
The company recently filed plans for another location at the northeast intersection of Highway 22 and Hoffman Road, on a parcel next to the recently open Kwik Trip.
Scooter’s features drive-thru-only stores. At 700 square feet, the second location will be similar in size to the one planned for Madison Avenue.
Founded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles in Bellevue, Nebraska, Scooter’s Coffee has been opening new locations across the country.
The company has more than 300 locations in 21 states and is aiming for 1,000 shops by 2024. The company is targeting markets stretching from the Ohio Valley down to Florida and as far west as Utah, Nevada and Arizona.
Scooter’s sells coffees, smoothies and teas as well as a selection of wraps, breakfast sandwiches, bagels and muffins.
The coffeeshop will be built close to Highway 22 with the rest of the parcel — between Scooter’s and Kwik Trip — to be developed later.
