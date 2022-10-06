MANKATO — A second Noodles & Co. is opening Wednesday in Mankato.
It is at 1920 Adams St., in the strip mall that houses Five Guys and Jersey Mike’s, between Applebee’s and the hilltop Hy-Vee.
Their other location is at University Square near MSU.
They offer a pickup window, delivery and dine-in options.
The national chain serves fast casual food including tortelloni and new chef-curated salads, among other noodle dishes.
