“I’m going to look for a chicken eye at Hobby Lobby today. Do you need anything?” I said over coffee the other morning.
For some reason this made her laugh hysterically — and she wasn’t laughing with me.
Conversations like this are surprisingly common in our house. We have a lot of hobbies that skew toward the odd.
A few weeks ago my wife found a seed-art chicken at an antique store while we were in Stillwater. It triggered some nostalgia of things you saw more frequently in farm houses a few decades ago.
I always like looking at the seed art at the State Fair, which tends to be more artistic and intricate than your average chicken seed art.
So I decided I wouldn’t want to be lying on my deathbed regretting I never did seed art.
A couple of shopping trips later, we had bags of chickpeas, split beans, rice, sunflower seeds, orzo, kidney beans, black beans, black-eyed peas and more.
It’s one of those soothing hobbies, quietly sitting and carefully gluing seeds in a pattern.
There are a variety of other arts, crafts and hobbies in our house that aren’t necessarily embraced by the masses.
We sometimes talk about the best way to char boards and other wood — something called Shou Sugi Ban in Japan — so my wife can paint landscape scenes on them.
There was my attempt at power carving a scene in a moose antler. But the smell of hot moose dust wafting in the air is not for the weak hearted. Think about that smell in dentist offices of yore when the slow-speed drills created a distinctly unpleasant odor and multiply it by 10.
We have Lake Superior driftwood pieces and stones glued into framed wall displays.
There are assorted pieces of wood with pyrography scenes burned on them, various pieces of tooled leather and painted Brazilian agate slices.
My wife has somewhat more normal hobbies, mainly because she’s talented at things like painting, and I can’t draw a stick figure.
During the pandemic, people discovered or rediscovered a host of hobbies and crafts, many of them traditional activities such as crocheting, sewing, knitting, woodworking, candle and soap making.
But a lot of people, aided by the internet, found a host of odder hobbies, like bending forks into different patterns, origami, polymer clay molding and paper quilling.
One of the favorites I ran across is the Japanese art of something called Hikaru Dorodango, which translates to “shiny dumpling.” They are balls of mud, molded by hand into perfect spheres, dried and polished to an unbelievable luster.
While people turned to hobbies of solitude during the lockdown, many of the hobbies and crafts that spiked are staying popular even though we can finally socialize again.
Now that I found a glass eye to finish the chicken, I’ll have to find another new pastime. Maybe I could fashion some polished mud into the shape of a rooster.
By the way, if anyone is in need of an assortment of beans, let me know. We have lots of them left over.
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-720-1300.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.