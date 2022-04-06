The city of North Mankato is moving ahead with plans to rebuild the far northern section of Lor Ray Drive as a city street.
An assessment hearing will be May 2 for property owners along the stretch of road that is about three-quarters of a mile long.
Lor Ray Drive is now a city street up to the edge of the current city boundary, and the remaining segment of road — which runs north to an east-west gravel road next to The Reserve housing development — is a former township road the city took over several years ago. The former township road is higher and narrower than the city street.
Interim City Administrator Mike Fischer said the former township road will be lowered, the ditches removed and the stretch turned into a city street. “It will have curb and gutter, sidewalks and a trail. It’s going to look a lot different than it does now.”
At their meeting this week, the City Council set the hearing and looked at the two bids submitted for the project.
The council is expected to accept the low bid after the assessment hearing, with work to begin this spring.
Holtmeier Constrution had the low bid of just over $3.5 million.
Engineers for the city originally estimated the project cost would be just over $3.1 million. Construction costs have continued to rise for the past year for virtually all types of road and building construction. The low bid was 12% higher than the estimate.
Geislinger & Sons, the only other bidder on the project, had a bid of just over $4.3 million.
The city’s share of the cost will be about $1.8 million while the assessments total about $426,000. The remaining $2 million or so in costs will be covered by state grants and pandemic relief funding the city received.
Fischer said the city tried for years to secure state and federal funding for the project but was unsuccessful until last year.
While Lor Ray all the way to The Reserve is in the city limits, the farmland on either side of the portion of road that is being rebuilt is outside the city limits. Gary Hiniker of Hiniker Homes owns the current farmland on the west side of Lor Ray and five other families own the land on the east side of it.
Fischer said that as the land is developed, it will be annexed into the city.
Next year the city will turn the east-west gravel road into a city street as well, from County Road 13 east to the edge of The Reserve.
The gravel road is Belgrade Township Road 121 but is now referred to as Somerset Lane.
