NORTH MANKATO — Six years ago, North Mankato residents overwhelmingly approved a local 0.5% sales tax with the expected $15 million to be raised going primarily to parks, recreation facilities and the library.
The state Legislature, however, authorized the city to raise only $9 million from the local tax.
Now, the city is returning to the Legislature to ask that it be allowed to extend the sales tax to capture the additional $6 million that was originally OK'd by voters.
If the request is approved by state lawmakers, it could pave the way for a new $22 million indoor recreation center planned for Caswell Park.
The city has already banked $6.6 million in sales tax revenue, tentatively earmarked for the rec center. If the additional $6 million in sales tax collections is approved, about half of the construction cost would be covered. The last big piece of funding is also up to state lawmakers.
North Mankato has asked for $10 million in state bonding money to complete funding for a regional rec center.
During a council work session and regular council meeting Tuesday night, City Administrator Kevin McCaan said that if the city doesn't get the state bonding money, the sales tax revenue that has been targeted for a rec center could instead be used for a variety of other park, business district and other projects that were targeted in the original voter referendum in 2016.
The council voted 4-1 to ask the Legislature to allow it to collect the additional $6 million from the local sales tax.
The lone no vote came from Councilwoman Sandra Oachs. She said she fully supports the idea that a rec center would fill a need in the region, but said she's concerned about the future budget impacts of committing to the rec center.
The current Caswell Park complex, which features softball and soccer facilities, loses about $77,000 a year — money that needs to be made up from the general fund. Oachs said she's concerned an additional big-ticket facility could add to shortfalls.
But other council members said they think an indoor rec center would make Caswell a year-round destination rather than only a warm-weather attraction.
Mayor Scott Carlson and Councilman Billy Steiner said that as a regional hub, Mankato-North Mankato increasingly draws tournaments and other events and that a rec center would attract more visitors and more money that could not only make the rec center self-sustaining but perhaps help reduce the subsidy needed to support Caswell Park.
Steiner said that while the current Caswell is great at drawing softball and soccer support, a rec center would support a wide variety of user groups, including local basketball and tennis associations, Minnesota State University, Bethany Lutheran College, District 77 schools and others.
Phil Tostenson, Caswell sports director, told the council he's certain that a rec center would be booked for use every weekend of the year for tournaments and other events and would be highly used by area sports associations, colleges, the school district and the public.
"I've learned that if you build it they will come," he said of his experience with Caswell Park. Tostenson said he has a long waiting list of softball and soccer groups from as far as five hours away that want to book Caswell and he would expect the same demand for a rec center.
Local basketball and tennis associations, as well as MSU, Bethany and District 77 have said they would rent rec center practices and tournaments, McCaan said.
