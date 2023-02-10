NORTH MANKATO — The city’s spring junk pickup — a long tradition until COVID hit — has been a popular service for residents.
But the pickup — rather than the junk drop-off events that were held in the pandemic years — are also more costly and burdensome for the city street crews.
The North Mankato City Council, at a work session this week, spent considerable time debating whether to continue with pickup events in the spring.
While making no final decision, the council agreed they would do a pickup this spring and were leaning toward making it an every-other-year event after that, with two drop-off events the other year.
The city last year reinstituted the spring pickup, while also holding the traditional fall drop-off where people bring their junk to the public works center on Webster Avenue.
“There are fairly significant costs and fairly significant service impacts,” Public Works Director Luke Arnold said of the decision on whether to continue pickups.
He said the 10 full-time street department employees are focused almost exclusively on the pickup for 2-3 weeks. He noted they are paid the same no matter what they’re doing, but said the crews aren’t doing other street work, like patching potholes and sealcoating streets when they are doing the pickup.
By comparison, the drop-offs are held full days on a Thursday, Friday and Saturday and half-day Sunday.
Asked what his crew prefers, Arnold said: “Staff almost universally supports drop-offs.”
Councilman Jim Whitlock said he knows what residents want: “They want us to pick it up.”
When the council began coalescing around the idea of having the pickup every other year, he joked, “Let’s do the pickup in election years,” which brought laughs from the council.
The city did save some money on the junk collection last year when it stopped accepting mattresses, which are expensive to dispose of. Arnold said the move saves about $15,000 per junk collection. Mankato also has stopped accepting mattresses during its junk drop-off event.
Mayor Scott Carlson said that as North Mankato has continued to grow and spread out, the junk pickup programs are more difficult for city crews to do.
And he said that when residents deliver junk it’s easier for city workers to ensure nothing is dropped off that shouldn’t be. When they pick up piles from the boulevards, workers need to sort through to make sure things like car batteries or other banned items aren’t being piled into loaders and into city trucks.
Councilwoman Sandra Oachs and Councilman Billy Steiner said they worry about elderly residents or others who don’t have a pickup or trailer or are physically limited in loading up and delivering junk to drop-off events. While council members said there are usually neighbors who pitch in, they said there are still likely those who can’t get their junk delivered.
Oachs said if the city sometime moves to permanent drop-off only events, she thinks the city should have some system where city workers can pick things up for those who can’t drop them off.
While there was no formal decision, the council appeared ready to try an every other year pick-up system. But they agreed to have a spring pickup this year as it was something the city earlier told residents it intended to do.
Whether it’s drop-offs or pickups, Whitlock said the junk collection service is a big benefit in keeping the city looking better.
“You see what happens in towns where they don’t have it. The junk is piled up alongside people’s garages.”
