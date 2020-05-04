NORTH MANKATO — North Mankatoans could see more patio space outside their favorite bars and restaurants once the businesses begin welcoming patrons again.
Bars and restaurants have been restricted to curb-side and delivery sales since March as a precaution against COVID-19 spread. They’re likely to be among the last businesses to resume full operations due to their potential to draw large crowds.
In anticipation of eventual reopenings, though, the North Mankato City Council approved a process allowing the businesses to temporarily expand outdoor seating in order to make social distancing easier Monday.
“We’re trying to accommodate the extra seating by allowing our bars and restaurants to have additional seating outside their building,” said Michael Fischer, the city’s community development director.
He and City Administrator John Harrenstein referenced the likelihood of continued restrictions on bars and restaurants once they resume serving customers on-site. Businesses could potentially need to limit the number of customers inside their buildings and space out customers more than they did in the past.
Doing either or both could be difficult for businesses already hit hard by the pandemic. Those with smaller buildings would have a harder time spacing out patrons, and all the businesses need enough patrons to stay in business.
Allowing expanded outdoor seating is designed to allow businesses to serve more customers while adhering to expected social distancing guidelines. The resolution approved by the Council on Monday also allows for off-street parking regulations to be relaxed, which could open up more space for outdoor seating.
The businesses will have to apply for exemptions from the city’s zoning department in order to expand outdoor seating. Granted exemptions would only last until the state or city’s emergency declarations end.
Belgrade Avenue has several bars with existing patio spaces. The Circle Inn had a tent up Monday in its back parking lot, which has been used for events in the past. NaKato Bar and Grill has a fenced-in patio adjacent to parking spaces.
Spinners’ owners — Council member Sandra Oachs co-owns it with her husband — purchased patio space last year in the hopes of expanding outdoor seating. Oachs thanked her fellow council members on behalf of business owners Monday.
She asked if the exemption for more seating could be allowed on a longer-term basis once the emergency declarations end. Harrenstein said city staff could look into it, while noting parking and fencing considerations would be among the potential issues.
Businesses receiving exemptions will need to use temporary fencing to close off seating areas. Along with bars, restaurants not serving alcohol — Taco John’s, Culver’s and Subway, for example — could also apply for the exemption.
The Council unanimously approved the resolution.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.