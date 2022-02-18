NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato City Administrator John Harrenstein has been named city administrator for Altoona, Iowa.
The announcement was made Friday morning by the Altoona City Council.
With 20,000 residents, Altoona is larger than North Mankato, which has fewer than 14,000 people. Altoona is part of the Des Moines metropolitan area.
“My family and I have been so fortunate to be part of the North Mankato community for the last nine years,” Harrenstein said in a statement. “The work we’ve done here and the friendships we’ve developed will remain in our hearts for many years to come.”
Harrenstein has served as North Mankato city administrator since March 2013. During that time, he oversaw growth in the community, expansion of Caswell Park sports complex, reconstruction of the Spring Lake Park Swimming Facility and construction of that park's warming house.
“I want to thank all city staff members for their tireless efforts and commitment to our city,” he stated. “I am proud of the collective efforts that have made North Mankato the great community it is today.”
A final day in North Mankato and a start date in Altoona have not yet been determined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.