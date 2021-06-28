NORTH MANKATO — A development plan adopted by North Mankato for the Webster Avenue area still focuses on attracting multi-family housing but clarifies that the existing public works complex will most likely remain in place.
City staff tweaked some other parts of the plan, including adding a goal of better connecting Hiniker Pond with the Spring Lake Park area by working with Mankato on trails and other amenities.
The final version of the plan adopted by the City Council on Monday covers an area from just south of Webster Avenue to just north of Perkins and from Lake Street to across Highway 169 to the Minnesota River.
The vision includes better pedestrian routes along and across Webster Avenue to safely access areas including Spring Lake Park and the swimming pool, Mankato Brewery and the Hiniker Pond area. It also envisions the area as a place that will continue to feature commercial and industrial uses, particularly on land fronting Highway 169, as well as areas for new multi-family housing.
The idea of more apartment complexes drew criticism from several nearby residents at earlier public input events. They argued additional apartment development would bring too much traffic and create other problems in an area that features a lot of recreational use.
City Administrator John Harrenstein said, however, the area is not a practical spot for more single-family homes but is a logical place for more multi-family housing, which is in demand.
"We don't have any specific proposals (from developers) for multi-family right now, but we want to have a shared vision in place for the area that developers can look at," he said.
There also was a suggestion at earlier meetings that the public works facility along Webster Avenue could be an attractive site for apartments as it's across the street from the Spring Lake Park pool. But city officials have said since then they are planning on keeping the facility where it is. But Harrenstein didn't rule out the potential for using the site for development.
"The city envisions the public works yard to remain a public works yard and be improved over time. But if there were a proposal from a developer at some time, we would take a look at it," he said.
Before the council unanimously adopted the plan, Councilman Jim Whitlock said the process creating the blueprint was long and sometimes bumpy but lauded the final result as good. "I'm glad that we have a direction for that area now."
Councilwoman Diane Norland noted staff had at least a dozen meetings to get public opinion and respond to many of the suggestions in the final plan.
City planner Matthew Lassonde said the plan has gone through a number of reviews and some revisions. The Planning Commission originally recommended the plan to the council, which asked staff to get public input at virtual meetings and online. Recently the council told staff to make some adjustments based on public feedback, which created the final version approved Monday.
One of those changes was to create better connections between Hiniker Pond, which is in Mankato, and the Spring Lake Park area and pool in North Mankato.
"We're taking a look at that and will work with Mankato. It's truly all just one recreational area," Harrentstein said. Possible improvements could be updating a foot bridge and other trail connections.
The draft plan for the Webster Avenue area is available at: northmankato.com/citynorthmankato/webster-avenue-area-plan.
