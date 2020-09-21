NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato set a preliminary 2021 tax levy that would keep the tax rate the same as this year, but with City Council members saying they expect to reduce the rate before final approval.
“I recommend a zero percent increase today and we can move it down later,” Mayor Mark Dehen told the council Monday night before they voted unanimously to set the preliminary levy. Under state law local governments can reduce their preliminary tax levy when they set the final levy and budget in December but they can’t increase it.
City Administrator John Harrenstein had at an earlier meeting recommended the preliminary tax rate be set at 1.4% lower than this year’s rate. That would still generate an extra $98,769 for the city because of new construction and increased valuations on properties.
The city has reduced the tax rate in each of the last seven years with the tax rate falling 6% since 2013.
Dehen had asked city staff to calculate how much extra tax revenue the city would capture at different levels of tax rate reduction. Dehen said he wants to keep options open for the council to reduce the tax rate less so the city could use the extra money to do a reconstruction of one of the aging streets in lower North Mankato.
The city has in recent years been rebuilding roads, sewer, water lines and utility lines on lower North Mankato streets to try to catch up with delayed upgrades.
Dehen noted the city can now pay less than 1% interest on money it borrows for street projects, a bargain rate he said the city won’t likely see in the future. Raising more tax revenue to be able to do another street project, Dehen said, might make sense in the long run even though the coronavirus pandemic is forcing the city to tighten its budget.
“I like that idea of being able to take advantage of that low interest rate,” Councilwoman Diane Norland said.
Councilwoman Sandra Oachs said she was in favor of the 1.4% tax rate reduction recommended by Harrenstein.
The council was told that if the tax rate were held steady, the city would take in $297,679 more in tax revenue.
If the tax rate were cut one one-half percent that extra revenue would be $226,283.
If the tax rate were cut 1% the city would garner $154,886 more.
Dehen said prior to the meeting that he expects the council will come to some compromise between the 1.4% tax rate reduction and holding the rate the same as this year.
Dehen said the city budget and reserves are in good shape as of now, but the city is trying to prepare for likely flat or reduced Local Government Aid from the state as it wrestles with a growing multi-billion deficit. The Legislature starts its two-year budget process next year. The city’s current LGA is about $1.6 million.
“The problem is we are doing our budget now but we won’t know what the Legislature will do until June, when we’re half way through our budget year,” Dehen said.
Harrenstein has said the city was slated to get a slight increase in LGA in 2021 but they are preparing in case the increase doesn’t come or if LGA levels are reduced in 2022.
He said the city’s proposed budget for next year does not include any pay raises for employees, a move he hopes will prevent the city from having to lay off or furlough any employees. That’s something they’ve avoided so far.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.