NORTH MANKATO — While Mankato, St. Peter and other area communities lost their organic composting service recently, North Mankato staff thought people could continue to drop off food waste at its recycling center for pickup.
But that service too has become a victim of waste haulers unable to find a composting facility to deliver to.
Local efforts to compost food waste collapsed when the MFS Farms composting facility near Good Thunder suddenly closed June 26. The facility's management hasn’t spoken publicly, but various reports suggested that odor complaints, potential pollutants in wastewater at the facility and possibly profitability issues may have prompted the closure.
While Mankato pulled Dumpsters it used for people to drop off organics, North Mankato's Waste Management Dumpster remained. As of Friday afternoon, it was overflowing with organic materials.
North Mankato Public Works Director Nate Host said at Monday's council meeting he believed Waste Management had found a new composting facility to deliver to. But later in the week, Waste Management called him and said they will pick up the Dumpster on Monday and will no longer be collecting organics.
Still, Host thinks they have found another option with West Central Sanitation, the Willmar-based hauler that picks up Mankato's garbage and recyclables but until now hasn't been in the organics pickup business locally.
Host hopes North Mankato will get a West Central organics Dumpster next week. Mankato officials are also looking to West Central to see if they can collect organics there.
The person at West Central that deals with organics was not available for comment Friday.
Julie Ketchum, of Waste Management, said hauling organics too far to a processing facility negates the environmental benefits and is cost prohibitive.
"There aren't many composting sites to start with and when you get further out from the place of generation, with the driving distance, the environmental benefit is no longer there."
The nearest composting facility is operated by the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community. But that facility is also running afoul of neighbors. The Star Tribune reported in March that Shakopee residents are at odds with the facility because of persistent odor problems.
Dozens of Shakopee residents came to a meeting hoping officials with the federal Environmental Protection Agency will facilitate a meeting with tribal officials to address concerns.
“We’re all embarrassed and ashamed that our city is called Stinkopee,” resident Melanie Smith told the newspaper.
The tribe said it would like to relocate the facility but it's a process that could take years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.