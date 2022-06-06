NORTH MANKATO — In a 3-2 vote Monday, the North Mankato City Council approved annexing 40 acres of land on the far north edge of the city, clearing the way for a new subdivision.
The development will be on what is current farmland that abuts the city limits, just north of The Reserve housing development on the far north end of Lor Ray Drive.
During a public hearing on the annexation, three Belgrade Township Board supervisors — Mary Milbrath, Cheryl Michels and Sandra Howe — spoke against annexation, saying there is other land the city has annexed in recent years that hasn't yet been fully developed.
They said such annexations take away productive farmland, and the township loses property tax collections from the land.
The city does have to pay the township an amount of about five years' worth of property taxes it would have normally received when the city annexes land.
Council members Billy Steiner and Sandra Oachs raised questions about whether various parcels that have been annexed in recent years should be more fully developed before adding a new piece of land.
Mayor Mark Dehen said the proposed subdivision will provide workforce housing with smaller lots.
And Councilman Jim Whitlock said, "We're fortunate that these people choose to build here."
In the end, Oachs and Steiner opposed the annexation, with Dehen, Whitlock and Councilwoman Diane Norland favoring it.
The proposed development had earlier faced pushback from some residents of The Reserve, and the Planning Commission initially recommended the council not approve the subdivision.
A Wisconsin developer earlier proposed 118 homes, including 24 twin homes on the site. But the land, although outside the city limits, had previously been slated by the city for low-density, larger-lot development.
Some Reserve residents, who have larger lots and homes, worried the more dense development wouldn’t fit the area. The council sent the issue back to the commission and asked the developer to work on a plan that wouldn’t include twin homes.
Oevering Homes of Wisconsin came back to the Planning Commission with a plan that would have 108 single-family homes, including 41 patio homes that have no basements and are popular with older homeowners, and no twin homes.
The homes to be built will be 1,600-1,800 square feet and cost $350,000 to $415,000, not including the price of the lot, according to the developer.
The revised plan gained the support of the Planning Commission and the council.
Now that the land has been annexed, the city will have to review and approve final zoning and platting for the development.
