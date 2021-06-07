NORTH MANKATO — The North Mankato City Council approved selling nearly $11.4 million in general obligation bonds to fund street projects and up to $9 million for upgrades to Caswell Park.
City Administrator John Harrenstein told the council Monday night about $2 million of the bonds will fund improvements to Cliff Court and Harrison Avenue, while more than $400,000 will be used for improved lighting and other upgrades on Belgrade Avenue. About $9 million in bonds would be used for Caswell upgrades with the bonds repaid using revenues from the local sales tax approved several years ago by voters.
During a public comment period, residents Barb Church and Tom Hagen argued that the resolution was written in an intentionally confusing manner to lead people to believe most of the bonding money would be used for street projects when most of it would be going to Caswell.
Hagen asked the council to delay a vote on the bonds until residents had a clearer understanding of how and on what the bond money would be spent.
Council member Sandra Oachs was the sole no vote on issuing the bonds. She made no comments during the meeting about the issue.
Councilman Jim Whitlock said moving ahead on improvements to Caswell using sales taxes approved by voters was the right thing to do. “Caswell has been the want for a long time for the city and the region.”
The city has been eyeing a number of upgrades to Caswell, including renovations to the original 35-year-old softball complex as well as the newer Caswell North soccer complex.
The council earlier this year approved setting up the financing package to move ahead with $5 million in upgrades to the park and to finalize design plans for a hoped-for indoor recreation facility. An indoor facility has been sought by volleyball basketball and other indoor recreation groups.
They plan to begin the work in early September — after the Labor Day weekend and the last tournaments of the year — and have the work done by winter.
Work on the softball complex will include replacing all fencing and backstops, shading for spectators, lighting upgrades, an expansion of the size of two fields, six new scoreboards, video-streaming upgrades, additional spectator seating and expansions and upgrades to the concession stand and restrooms, including making them ADA compliant.
City staff said expanding a couple of the fields will make them “championship” fields that will draw more large tournaments.
The Caswell North soccer fields will see $1.8 million in work. The sod will be removed from one of the existing soccer fields and used to build a new championship field. The existing championship field will then get artificial turf.
Some of the fields also will get upgraded, brighter lighting.
Finally, funds will be used to develop detailed engineering and architect plans for a hoped-for indoor recreation facility that would be built at the Caswell complex.
In 2016, voters approved extending the local sales tax with money targeted at city parks, trails, the library and Caswell.
The city submitted a bonding request to the state in 2019 for $10.5 million for the Caswell upgrades and a new indoor fieldhouse on city-owned property adjacent to Caswell Park.
The city argued a new fieldhouse at Caswell Park represents an economic development opportunity and a way to improve the site as a regional destination. But in the end, North Mankato was only awarded $2 million toward upgrades to the existing facility. The city will try again for state bonding money for the indoor facility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.