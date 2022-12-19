NORTH MANKATO — The North Mankato City Council finalized a tax levy increase of 8.8% for 2023, for a total levy of nearly $7.75 million.
They also unanimously approved a city budget of $29 million for next year, including $10.2 million in the general fund and the remainder in auxiliary funds, including capital improvements and debt service.
The final levy was down from a 9.5% levy increase the majority of the council had earlier agreed would likely be the final levy.
But at Monday's meeting most of the council said they'd rather delay a project that will turn a gravel road into a blacktop road on the far north edge of the city so they could shave the levy increase. That project, on Somerset Lane, which runs east and west along the north side of The Reserve, was scheduled for next summer.
The blacktopping was spurred by land on the north side of Somerset that was recently annexed into the city with plans for a housing development. But as inflation rose the development temporarily stalled.
Mayor Mark Dehen said that delaying the Somerset project until 2024 will cut $50,000 from next year's levy increase "which the taxpayers would appreciate."
He also said the city has had an unwritten rule of not leapfrogging outside current city boundaries with improvements until vacant land already inside the city is mostly developed. Dehen said there is still a lot of current farmland in the area south of Somerset and inside the city that hasn't yet been built on.
Dehen and other council members also said there will be a big construction disruption in the same area next summer as a roundabout is added on Howard Drive. Delaying Somerset, they said, would spread traffic disruptions over two years instead of both being done in the same area next summer.
Councilwoman Diane Norland was the sole dissenter on delaying Somerset and lowering the tax levy increase, saying waiting another year would simply add cost to the Somerset project.
The council also approved an ordinance requiring those getting a rental license to install automatic water meter readers in their rental units. The automatic readers can be installed by the city or by a private plumber for a few hundred dollars.
The plan passed 3-2, with council members Sandra Oachs and Billy Steiner voting no.
Councilman Jim Whitlock and Dehen said the automatic readers make sense, with Whitlock saying one he installed in his home provides more accurate and consistent readings and saves him the hassle of having to read a manual meter himself.
Dehen said having staff calculate all of the handwritten meter readings that residents send in each month costs a lot in staff time. About 13% of the city currently has automated water meters.
"North Mankato is the only city in the region that still does manual readings. We're still using a system that's from the (19)20s and '30s."
Dehen said the city should be more aggressive in making automated readers the standard in the city.
The meeting was the last for Dehen, who was elected to the Nicollet County Board, and for Noreland, who lost her City Council election.
Scott Carlson won the November election for mayor and Matt Peterson beat Noreland. Both will start their terms next month.
