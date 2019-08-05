NORTH MANKATO — The North Mankato City Council approved an agreement Monday with a developer to extend a road and sewer services to The Landing housing development in the northeast part of the city.
The project involves extending Lexington Lane, as well as a potential cul-de-sac, along with sewer services for 23 properties. City engineers estimate the project will cost about $280,000.
Developer KWS approached the city this spring asking for North Mankato to provide sewer services ahead of the neighborhood's construction. The city initially estimated the project would cost about $1 million, but North Mankato staff found a nearby lift station could help cut down costs and the developer scaled down its planned construction.
This is the first agreement of its kind for North Mankato since the Great Recession. In the past, the city has made similar agreements with developers only to see those housing projects fail to come together, causing North Mankato to eat the costs.
City officials say that won't happen this time.
"They're going to pay for everything," City Administrator John Harrenstein said.
The city's agreement with KWS stipulates all invoices the city gives the developer must be paid within 30 days. The agreement also includes provisions for the city to improve Lor Ray Drive in the future, as well as an agreement for the city to maintain nearby stormwater retention ponds over the next five years and to install the final sewer work within two years.
City Engineer Dan Sarff discussed two sewer construction options with the council last month, one where sewer lines are put within the street right of way during the developer's utilities construction and one where the sewer would run independent of the street.
The second option is cheaper — engineers estimate it would only cost about $210,000 — but KWS preferred running the street and sewer lines alongside utilities construction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.