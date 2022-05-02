NORTH MANKATO — The far north end of Lor Ray Drive will be rebuilt as a city street in anticipation for more residential development on the outskirts of the city.
Lor Ray Drive is now a city street up to the edge of the current city boundary, and the remaining segment of road — which runs north to an east-west gravel road next to The Reserve housing development — is a former township road the city took over several years ago. The former township road is higher and narrower than the city street.
The City Council Monday night gave unanimous approval to start the long hoped-for project.
The new road will be lowered 4-6 feet from its current height.
The street will be 40 feet wide, which will accommodate future on-street parking or turn lanes if needed.
The project will include 16 residential style street lights.
The work will cost $4.2 million, with $1 million coming from American Rescue Plan funds given to the city during the pandemic, as well as additional state funding. There will be about $400,000 in special assessments and the city will bond for about $2.2 million.
The assessments to property owners will be deferred until what is now farmland is annexed into the city and developed into housing.
The project is set to begin late this month or in early June and should be done by early November.
The city has for years tried to secure state and federal funding for the project but was unsuccessful until last year.
While Lor Ray all the way to The Reserve is in the city limits, the farmland on either side of the portion of road that is being rebuilt is outside the city limits. Gary Hiniker of Hiniker Homes owns the current farmland on the west side of Lor Ray and five other families own the land on the east side of it.
As the land is developed it will be annexed into the city.
Next year the east-west gravel road running next to The Reserve will be turned into a city street as well, from County Road 13 east to the edge of The Reserve.
The gravel road is Belgrade Township Road 121 but is now referred to as Somerset Lane.
Last month the council unanimously backed a new development that is currently outside the city limits but will be annexed.
The development will be on what is current farmland that abuts the city limits, just north of The Reserve housing development on the far north end of Lor Ray Drive.
A Wisconsin developer is planning 108 single family homes, including 41 basementless patio homes popular with older homeowners, and no twin homes.
The homes to be built will be 1,600-1,800 square feet and cost $350,000 to $415,000, not including the price of the lot, according to the developer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.