NORTH MANKATO — The North Mankato City Council signed off on a $1.3 million tax-increment financing deal Monday with the developers behind the new Frandsen Bank and Rooftop Bar + Kitchen.
The deal, which could run up to 17 years, is larger than the city's initial 10-year, $750,000 agreement with the developers for each new business site. That's due to the Belgrade Avenue upgrades the city plans to do next year at the same time as the bank and restaurant construction.
TIF districts set aside a portion of the taxes paid from the additional valuation of a redeveloped site to be given back to the developers to cover costs allowable by state law.
Under the agreement, the developers will still get $750,000 back, to the tune of about $75,000 per year, for the Belgrade Avenue project. North Mankato will borrow and repay about $425,000 through the TIF agreement. And another $117,000 is budgeted to cover interest costs.
North Mankato's project improvements include flashing lights at Belgrade Avenue and Range Street, along with replacing street lights in the area and installing more signage to highlight nearby amenities.
One alley accessway, west of the American Legion, will be closed, while an alleyway between Range and Wall Street just north of the businesses along the 200 block of Belgrade would be expanded. A nearby Xcel Energy power line would be buried.
Development consultant Ed Tschida told the council and the North Mankato Port Authority the deal is set up to pay off the costs of the city's projects first, with the remainder of the TIF budget going toward the bar and restaurant project.
"Once the district gets a maximum of ($1.3 million), it ends," Tschida said.
There's a variety of factors that could allow developers to claim more than the $750,000. The TIF deal estimates the interest rate on the city's bonds at about 2.5%, but the city has recently sold bonds to fund other construction projects at less than 2%.
By the same token, there could be construction cost overruns for North Mankato's work, which would require the council and Port Authority to amend the TIF agreement to add more money and time to the upcoming TIF district.
City Administrator John Harrenstein said the city usually tries to limit TIF agreements to about 10 years, even though agreements in redevelopment areas can run up to 26 years.
Yet Harrenstein pointed out the proposed city upgrades have been part of North Mankato's Belgrade Avenue master plan for several years, and a TIF district agreement was one of the proposed ways to fund those improvements.
"This is consistent with what the public and council has deliberated for a long time," Harrenstein said.
North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen said he was pleased with the way the TIF agreement came together, as the projects it funds will hopefully spur other development in the Belgrade Avenue corridor.
"It's our grand entry," Dehen said. "(This) goes to the public good of the community."
