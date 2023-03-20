NORTH MANKATO — The City Council agreed to a tax increment finance subsidy package for Gordini, which is building a large warehouse and distribution center in North Mankato’s Northport Industrial Park.
TIF sets aside the additional property taxes generated by the construction of the facility to help cover eligible development expenses for nine years.
The North Mankato Port Authority has approved selling nearly 11 acres to Gordini at the corner of Lookout Drive (County Road 13) and Timm Road.
The tax increment financing will amount to $2.1 million, based on a property value that’s expected to be $9.4 million in 2025 after construction of the building.
David Gellis, president of Gordini, told the council his 67-year-old family business, based in Vermont, wants to expand outside its home state as the company grows.
He said the company started selling ski clothing but diversified into other things, including work gloves. They are now the North American distributor of all of Carhartt’s work gloves, socks and underwear.
