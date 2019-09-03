NORTH MANKATO — The North Mankato City Council approved a $167,000 bid Monday night for an extension of Lexington Lane in the northeastern part of the city.
The project is part of an agreement between the city and developer KWS to expand the Landing neighborhood by about 23 properties along the lane extension.
Hutchinson-based Hjerpe Contracting submitted the winning bid, about two-thirds of the $250,000 city engineers initially estimated for the project. Five other companies also bid for the sewer work.
City Engineer Dan Sarff said Hjerpe hadn’t done much work for the city but was known as a reputable contractor in the area.
KWS officials approached the city this spring asking for North Mankato to provide sewer services ahead of the neighborhood’s construction. The city initially estimated the project would cost about $1 million, but North Mankato staff found a nearby lift station could help cut down costs and the developer scaled down its planned construction.
This is the first agreement of its kind for North Mankato since the Great Recession. In the past, the city has made similar agreements with developers only to see those housing projects fail to come together, causing North Mankato to eat the costs.
City officials say that won’t happen this time.
The city’s agreement with KWS stipulates all invoices the city gives the developer must be paid within 30 days. The agreement also includes provisions for the city to improve Lor Ray Drive in the future, as well as an agreement for the city to maintain nearby stormwater retention ponds over the next five years and to install the final sewer work within two years.
