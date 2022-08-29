NORTH MANKATO — The North Mankato City Council gave support to a plan by the city's garbage and recycling hauler that will mean trucks begin picking up bins as early as 4 a.m.
The earlier pickup will allow its drivers to work four 12-hour shifts each week, rather than working five shifts.
The Mankato City Council, which also has a contract with Willmar-based West Central Sanitation, earlier backed the change in Mankato.
West Central owner Don Williamson and General Manager Ray Sweetman told North Mankato council members at a work session Monday that they came up with the plan, which they've used in several other communities, to deal with rising costs while trying to delay passing on higher rates for its service.
Williamson said employee wages have gone up by one-third and truck costs, including fuel, have gone up more than 40%. Those two items make up half of their budget.
Sweetman said the change also will offer a more attractive work schedule to its workers as the company competes in a tough labor environment, particularly among employers trying to hire commercial truck drivers.
Williamson said the change gives drivers the opportunity for three-day weekends and still allows the opportunity to earn up to eight hours of overtime pay.
“Our employees’ work-life balance is important,” he said."
Council members and the mayor said they will officially support the plan at a future council meeting and praised West Central for coming up with a creative solution that aims to help the business and reduces the need to pass on higher costs to residents.
Williamson said he knows no one wants to pay more for trash service. "I've been a garbage man for 48 years and no one ever wants to pay more. They want their garbage taken away, but I’ve never run into anyone who wants to pay more."
The owner said he, Sweetman and anyone else in his office with credentials have been taking shifts driving trucks recently to fill in gaps.
The company will be working with North Mankato officials to adjust the pickup routes and let customers know if their pickup day will change. The new schedule will likely start in mid-October or early November.
Williamson said it has taken a few weeks to work out the kinks with customers when a new schedule has been implemented in other communities, but said they work with residents to adjust to the new schedule and deal with missed pickups.
People will be encouraged to put out their garbage and recycling bins the night before pickup rather than waiting until early morning on the day of pickup.
He said there have been few complaints about noise when they've moved to pick up bins beginning at 4 a.m. instead of 6 a.m.
