NORTH MANKATO — The 2020 Fun Days celebration has been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
"The safety of our guests, volunteers, and staff has always been our highest priority," Denny Kemp, Fun Days co-coordinator, said in a statement. "In an abundance of caution, and with the ongoing uncertainty of the pandemic, we feel this difficult decision is in the best interest of our community."
The North Mankato Taylor Library also canceled the annual ArtSplash that was scheduled for late June at South Central College.
Fun Days began in 1965 and was first held to thank members of the community who helped save North Mankato from severe flooding.
Residents are encouraged to participate in one activity associated with Fun Days: contributing to ECHO Food Shelf.
"Our Pile it On effort directly helps individuals and families in our local communities," Kemp said of the collection usually held during the Fun Days parade.
People can donate to ECHO Food Shelf by sending a check to P.O. Box 3212, Mankato, MN, 56002, or dropping off donations at 1014 South Front St., Mankato.
