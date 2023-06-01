NORTH MANKATO — An upgraded Caswell Sports softball facility was on display Thursday as the Section 2 High School Softball Championship was played and officials did a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the improvements at the complex.
The 35-year-old softball fields got new black vinyl fencing, and dugouts and backstops were replaced on all six fields. Other additions included new scoreboards, upgraded lighting on fields 1-4, new drainage, upgraded bathrooms and a remodeled concession stand.
The project faced some supply chain and contractor glitches, with the new lighting one of the last pieces done on the project.
Previous upgrades have been done to the Caswell North Soccer Complex.
A couple of the soccer fields were expanded, making them “championship” fields that will draw more large tournaments.
The $1.8 million in soccer upgrades included sod being removed from one of the existing soccer fields and used to build a new championship field. The existing championship field got artificial turf.
The $5 million in funding for the softball and soccer upgrades came from $2.3 million in local sales tax funds, a $2 million grant awarded by the state, and $700,000 donated by local softball and soccer user groups.
While the city is touting its updated facilities, it so far hasn't had luck in securing state funding to build a planned indoor recreation center at the Caswell complex.
North Mankato didn't get $10 million in bonding it requested from the Legislature in the recently completed session. Local lawmakers have said they hope to get the rec center bonding included in next year's bonding bill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.