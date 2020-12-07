NORTH MANKATO — Edward Borchardt doesn't think his Allan Avenue home in upper North Mankato is a "nuisance property," but years of complaints by neighbors and intervention by the city brought the issue to a head at Monday night's City Council meeting.
After hearing from three residents supporting Borchardt and from two neighbors saying they've complained about the "unkempt" property for years, the council voted unanimously to cite the property as a "nuisance property."
But the council vote gave Borchardt until June 1 of next year — rather than the 20 days listed in the original resolution — to come into compliance.
Council members said that while they want to address neighbors' concerns about an unsightly property they believe the Borchardts are good people who have been working to bring their property into compliance and they want to wait until spring to see what the property looks like.
Borchardt, 80, is retired from Minnesota State University after decades as a professor teaching physics and botany. He and his wife, Ann, enjoyed a natural yard that had plants, shrubs and trees that attracted wildlife. The property is certified as a "Monarch Wayfair" by an organization that certifies properties that have plantings that attract Monarch butterflies and other pollinators.
But Borchardt has health issues, including a back surgery, that slowed his work outdoors and the city began receiving more complaints in recent years that the property had become an overgrown and messy nuisance. The city contacted Borchardt multiple times, telling him to correct a number of issues, including storing things such as wheelbarrows, grills and mowers out of site of the street, to remove overgrown vegetation and dead trees and to remove vegetation other than grass within a few feet of the street.
With help, Borchardt cut down some trees, trimmed vegetation and shrubs, stored garden equipment out of sight, consolidated a wood pile to the back yard and tilled parts of the back yard and planted grass. But the city said it continued to receive complaints, leading the city to ask the City Council Monday night to declare the property a nuisance.
The showdown comes as other city residents and a city committee have been pushing for changes to city ordinance that would allow residents to create yards that promote native plants and flowers that attract pollinators. They argue the concept of a proper yard being only manicured lawns is outdated and unfriendly to the environment and wildlife.
Natural or nuisance
At a public hearing at Monday's meeting several residents gave opposing opinions on the property.
North Mankato resident Tom Hagen said there have been comments that Borchardt has been uncooperative with those offering to help him with his yard. But Hagen said he has helped Borchardt to improve the looks of his yard while keeping it as the natural yard he want.
Hagen said Borchardt simply did not want help from those who wanted to turn his property into their vision of an ideal yard.
"I have helped him and he was gracious because he wanted a natural yard. To say Mr. Borchardt has not been cooperative is a misnomer."
Hagen said that rather than penalizing those who have natural yards the city should change it's "sometimes backwards code."
Lucy Lowry said Borchardt has done a tremendous amount of work on his yard to try to address the city's demands. "Yes it looks different than the other properties on the street but is that necessarily a bad thing?"
Barb Church said the argument that Borchardt is violating city code is "ambiguous, judgmental and lacking in specifics."
But two neighbors near the property — Diane Anderson and Jordan Johnson — said there have been complaints about the Borchardt property for many years and despite letters from the city the property was never brought into compliance.
"It's been an eyesore for 30 plus years" Anderson said. She said the "unkempt property" affects property values in the area.
"They are nice people but they do not maintain their property and many of us work hard to keep up our yard," Anderson said.
Johnson, too, said the Borchardts are "wonderful people" but said their yard "has become quite a mess."
"When you live in town you kind of have to follow the rules like everyone else," Johnson said. "He has made progress. You can actually see the house now."
Ambiguous code?
Borchardt's attorney, Karl O. Friedrichs, says the city's current ordinance is riddled with problems because it doesn't clearly state what is prohibited and is often ambiguous, such as a clause that says a property can be deemed a nuisance if "the rank growth of vegetation unreasonably annoys a considerable number of members of the public."
Friedrichs and others have also mocked the city for saying the property is a nuisance in part because of an "infestation of the premises by plants, animals, and birds."
"I never heard of an infestation of birds," Friedrichs said.
Friedrichs also questions whether the city's position that overgrowth of vegetation that "unreasonably annoys a considerable number of members of the public" is enforceable. "What a considerable number of people is isn't defined," Friedrichs said.
The attorney also argued the ordinance is not equally enforced, and Friedrichs submitted dozens of photos of other properties in the city that he says show overgrown vegetation on properties.
City staff told council members that while Borchardt has made progress on some issues, the property remains overgrown with vegetation and continues to draw complaints.
They said the city has on several occasions offered to help him bring his property up to code free of cost, but that he declined.
Police Chief Ross Gullickson said he met with Borchardt at the request of the city and had "pleasant conversations" with him and that he told Borchardt the city was trying to balance property rights and neighbors' rights.
Gullickson said Borchardt did make progress on improving the front yard but felt the back yard was still overgrown and likely out of compliance with city code. Gullickson said that in their last visit on Sept. 23 Borchardt told him that he had done all he intended to on his property and that it was in the condition he wanted it to be.
Balancing rights
Councilwoman Diane Norland said she struggled with the competing interests of neighbors' rights and the rights of property owners to have a more natural yard.
She said the Borchardts have worked to improve their property, particularly in the past year.
"But the issue of a property that, yes, looks like that ... has to be dealt with in some way."
Norland said she would vote to cite the property as a nuisance if the Borchardts were given until June 1 to comply and said she wants the council to update city code to be more concise and to accommodate pollinator gardens.
Council members Sandra Oachs, Billy Steiner and Jim Whitlock agreed.
Mayor Mark Dehen told city staff that between now and June 1 he'd like them to fine-tune a pollinator ordinance while also ensuring the Borchardt property comes into compliance. But Dehen also said that the push for allowing pollinator gardens doesn't mean people can let their property become overgrown and call it a "natural" yard.
"Pollinator garden and natural yard are two different things," Dehen said.
