NORTH MANKATO — The North Mankato City Council appears to be leaning toward a plan that would reduce from four to three the number of traffic lanes on the main business block of Belgrade Avenue with one lane going in each direction along with a center turn lane.
There are a couple of variations of a three-lane street that will get further study as well as a review by the Minnesota Department of Transportation and input from downtown businesses and residents.
But there is another option that is off the table: a mini roundabout at the intersection of Belgrade Avenue and Range Street. The idea was raised after a Belgrade Avenue Corridor Study was compiled in the summer of 2017, but a roundabout — mini or otherwise — received a cold public reception.
During a council work session Monday, City Engineer Dan Sarff, of Bolton & Menk, said the main business block of Belgrade could be left as is, with four lanes up to Range Street and parallel parking on the south side. But he said the city's Traffic and Safety Committee agreed a three-lane road would reduce speed and make it safer for turning vehicles and pedestrians.
One alternative would be three lanes while widening sidewalks on the street from about 8 feet now to 15 feet.
The other possibility would be three lanes with sidewalks likely reconstructed but not widened. Some council members said leaving sidewalks at their current width and dropping to three lanes could allow for parking on the north side of Belgrade, where the Circle Inn, American Legion and soon to be built new Frandsen Bank are located.
Mayor Mark Dehen said he'd prefer to see parking on the north side of Belgrade.
Sarff said having a center lane used only for vehicle turning would provide another safety benefit. "The advantage of the center turn lane is to provide some pedestrian refuge in the middle of the street." And reducing the street to three lanes would lessen the distance pedestrians have to cross traffic lanes.
The plan also envisions a marked mid-street pedestrian crossing.
Sarff noted moving the curbs out and widening sidewalks would be the more expensive alternative, with a cost in the $500,000 to $600,000 range.
He said a rough estimate of leaving the sidewalks the width they are but rebuilding them would would be in the $150,000 to $200,000 range.
There has been concern about traffic speed on Belgrade, particularly vehicles coming off the Veterans Memorial Bridge.
Police Chief Ross Gullickson said he believed moving to a three-lane street would naturally slow down traffic speeds.
The city will run the different plans by MnDOT to see if they have any concerns and then will get more public input on the proposals. Dehen said the project could possibly be done in the fall of 2021.
Meanwhile, the city is moving ahead with some other previously approved changes, including upgraded street lighting. The lighting project is likely to move ahead next spring, coinciding with final construction work at the Frandsen Bank site.
