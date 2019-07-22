NORTH MANKATO — The city of North Mankato could spend up to $280,000 to extend Lexington Lane to Somerset Lane in the northeast part of town to allow developers to continue building out the Landing North neighborhood.
City officials told the North Mankato City Council on Monday the project would require sewer infrastructure extensions as well but would cost far less than a previous $1 million proposed extension throughout a larger area.
The deal would mean the city builds out that infrastructure before houses are constructed and sold, which council members have tried to avoid since the Great Recession.
"We don't want to be left holding the bag," North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen said.
He proposed stipulating developer KWS sell a certain number of lots within a given time or risk being held accountable for the city's costs.
The project also could include a cul de sac in the area.
City Engineer Dan Sarff offered two options to put in the sewer, one where sewer lines are put within the street right of way during the developer's utilities construction and one where the sewer would run independent of the street.
The second option is cheaper — engineers estimate it would only cost about $210,000 — but KWS preferred running the street and sewer lines alongside utilities construction.
City officials will negotiate a development agreement and present it to the council for approval later this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.