NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato is proposing changing some city codes relating to the city administrator’s duties.
Current administrator Harrenstein said the changes are aimed at updating language that has become outdated or doesn’t align with state rules.
“It’s matching our code with contracts or state statutes that are in existence,” he said.
The council set a public hearing on the proposed code changes for 7 p.m. on Feb. 18 at the city hall council chambers.
The changes would eliminate language that says the city administrator shall be appointed at the first meeting of January each even numbered year for a term of two years. And it would remove language that says if removal of the city administrator is requested by the council the administrator will be given a public hearing within 30 days.
Harrenstein said that in the past the administrator served two year terms but the council has switched to a more formal contract in which he has an ongoing term that ends when either he chooses to leave or the council chooses to end his contract.
The changes would also eliminate wording that says the city finance director is directly responsible to the City Council for planning, organizing and directing the financial activities of the city. That wording would be changed to say the city administrator is responsible for city treasurer duties, or that the administrator would appoint a designee to fulfill the duties.
And the change would say the city administrator will have the responsibilities of the city clerk, or appoint someone to the position.
Harrenstein said the change doesn’t mean the current clerk or finance director positions will change. He said the wording change simply aligns with state statute concerning clerk and finance director duties for cities.
Finally the suggested code changes would increases the financial amount of contracts the administrator is allowed to enter into, pending City Council approval. Currently the code says the administrator can enter into agreements for purchases or contracts up to $10,000 and then present them to the council for approval. The new language would raise that amount to $150,000.
