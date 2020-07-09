MANKATO — North Mankato could soon get another cable TV provider.
City officials say Jaguar Communications, a southern Minnesota-based telecommunications company, is looking to expand its reach into North Mankato.
The North Mankato City Council took the first steps to allow Jaguar to offer its services by putting out a call for a cable franchise — essentially an agreement between a city and a cable company covering things such as right of way and fees paid to the city. That application is open to all cable providers, but city officials say Jaguar will likely be the only company to apply.
North Mankato officials will work with Jaguar representatives on a franchise agreement and the council will have to sign off on various steps before the agreement is finalized in a few months.
"It's a lot of hurry up and wait," Brian Grogan, an attorney with Twin Cities firm Moss & Barnett, told the council at a recent meeting. Moss & Barnett will assist the city in putting together the cable franchise.
North Mankato is also renegotiating its existing agreement with Charter, which is the only cable TV provider in the city. Grogan said Charter representatives will likely wait to see what agreement the city makes with Jaguar before updating its own cable franchise, as both agreements will be similar in nature to allow those businesses an even playing field to attract customers.
North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen noted Jaguar plans to move into new corporate headquarters in Mankato. He said he presumed Jaguar would likely want to ensure they offered their services in the area as a result.
"I don't foresee them not providing an application," Dehen said.
