NORTH MANKATO — The historic Kern Bridge could find an eventual home in North Mankato’s Benson Park.
The 189-feet-long bowstring arch bridge, which spanned the Le Sueur River south of Mankato from 1873 until its removal in February due to erosion, is the longest of its kind in the country. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has the dismantled structure in storage as the agency awaits offers for relocation.
North Mankato City Council members expressed support for submitting an application during their work session Monday, saying it would be a way to preserve history.
The city’s master plan for Benson Park already called for adding a pedestrian bridge over the "linear pond" on the park’s west side. The cost of building one could range from $250,000 to $300,000.
Relocating and rehabbing the Kern Bridge instead would cost about $1.8 million, although 80% would be covered by Federal Highway Administration funding. Public Works Director Nate Host said the city’s portion of the cost would max out at $360,000.
The city would have to submit a letter of intent for the bridge by Aug. 31. MnDOT could then request a full application in the fall before choosing the recipient in January 2021.
If North Mankato’s application is accepted, the project would be put in the state’s four-year transportation plan. Historic, archaeological and environmental studies and construction plans would commence from 2021 to 2023 ahead of a projected construction start in 2024.
Council members cited the bridge’s historic connection to the area as a reason for exploring the purchase. The bridge’s potential as a draw for tourists also came up.
Council member Jim Whitlock noted how the bridge was the setting for generations of graduation photos through the years. Its beauty and novelty, he said, makes it worth looking into.
“I’m totally in favor of us pursuing it,” he said.
Fellow council members Diane Norland and Sandra Oachs said they too liked the idea of preserving the history.
“We’re going to be putting a bridge in Benson Park anyway,” Norland said. “I agree; I would love for it to be the Kern Bridge.”
With the council indicating support for the plan, City Administrator John Harrenstein said staff will prepare an application and resolution.
