NORTH MANKATO — A revised food truck ordinance for North Mankato received support from all City Council members at a work session Monday.
The ordinance, which is expected to be passed at the Dec. 21 council meeting, would prevent outside food trucks from setting up within 500 feet of brick-and-mortar food businesses. The original draft called for a 1,000-foot setback, which was later reduced to 750 feet before being reduced again.
The ordinance also will allow for existing businesses that have a food service license to have a food truck on their property to supplement their business, but not parked on the street, for not more than 21 days a year. They must abide by all state and local laws relating to food trucks.
But the council is also expected to approve an emergency declaration at the December meeting that would eliminate the 21-day limit for as long as the governor's peacetime emergency order is in place in an attempt to help existing businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Councilwoman Sandra Oachs, who owns Spinner's Bar & Grill, started the discussion by pushing back on suggestions that her comments at an earlier meeting were a conflict of interest or that she was interested in targeting any competitors.
"The press and social media has turned this conversation into a conflict of interest," she said.
Oachs said at the previous meeting that she supported keeping outside food trucks from setting up near existing businesses but said she also had a problem with an existing bar or restaurant setting up a food truck on their own property. The Circle Inn owner had purchased a food truck and set it up on her property.
Oachs' comments, reported in The Free Press, drew several dozen Facebook comments, with most accusing Oachs of having a conflict of interest and saying she shouldn't take part in the food truck debate.
"Never once have I argued for or against food trucks," Oachs said, saying she was only asking various questions to get more information. "What matters is stating my truth." She said the pushback against her and her business "has deeply affected people who work for me."
At Monday's meeting City Administrator John Harrenstein said rules laid out by the League of Minnesota Cities do not bar elected officials from giving their opinion on any topic, but the rules say people who could have a financial interest in a decision should not vote on the issue. But he said there have been conflicting court decisions about the rules.
He said that however the conflict of interest laws are interpreted, there is also public perception about conflicts of interest that he suggested the council should pay attention to. Harrenstein also said that any conflict of interest suggestions would be muted if the council could come to a consensus on the food truck ordinance, which it did.
At the earlier meeting both Mayor Mark Dehen an Councilman Billy Steiner said they had serious reservations about an ordinance that would prevent the Circle Inn or other brick-and-mortar businesses from bringing in food trucks, but said Monday they supported the revised draft ordinance that would allow businesses, including the Circle Inn, to bring food trucks in for up to 21 days per year.
The 21-day limit for food trucks being on the same property follows guidelines that Nicollet County and the state use.
The city currently has no food truck ordinance but has typically approved food truck permits for special events, such as Blues on Belgrade, for use at events on private property and for cases such as the Circle Inn.
The council said it wanted to fashion an ordinance that will protect against outside food vendors from parking in front of or very near existing brick-and-mortar food businesses to help protect those businesses' investment in the community.
Harrenstein said the ordinance will help set rules for the city as food trucks grow increasingly popular. "We understand it's been a growing trend."
He said staff reviewed ordinances from dozens of other cities and found a wide range of regulations, including restrictions on food trucks on certain streets and requirements keeping trucks away from brick-and-mortar businesses that range anywhere from 150 to 1,000 feet. He said the League of Minnesota Cities does not have any model food truck ordinances for cities to look at.
All five council members voiced support for the latest version of the ordinance.
Dehen asked city staff to include one more caveat in the proposed ordinance: that food trucks not be allowed to operate within 500 feet of an entrance of a sports or recreation facility.
He said he would hate to see a food truck set up on private property across from the entrance of Caswell Park during a major tournament or next to the Spring Lake Park swim facility and take business away from the city-sponsored vendors in those facilities. That idea also drew support from other council members.
