NORTH MANKATO — The North Mankato City Council is finding that figuring out how to allow people to more easily park vehicles in their yards to save them from getting overtime street parking fines is more complicated than imagined.
The city has a 48-hour limit for parking a vehicle, including campers, boats and trailers, on the street without moving them. The planning commission recommended changes to the off-street parking ordinance aimed at making it a little easier to park in yards, but also setting some firmer rules for how it's done.
The current ordinance requires vehicles to be parked only on concrete, asphalt or paver brick areas. Mike Fisher, director of community development, told the council during their workshop Monday that the ordinance is passively policed, meaning the city only investigates if it gets a complaint.
"But we know there are a lot of violations," of the rules, he said.
Those violations are often people parking on their lawn rather than a hard surface, or parking too close to boundary lines.
Under the proposed changes, residents would be allowed to park autos, campers, boats and trailers on paver, concrete or asphalt areas and also on an approved gravel area in their side and back yards. Gravel areas are not allowed in the current ordinance.
In combination, no more than two vehicles, trailers, campers, boats or recreational vehicles would be allowed to be stored outdoors on any property.
The new rules would also bar any recreational vehicle longer than 45 feet from being stored outdoors on any property.
No inoperable or unlicensed vehicle could be stored outdoors on any property. And all vehicles stored outside must be licensed and registered to the property owner or tenant.
And any off-street parking areas in rear or side yards would have to have access from a street or alley.
But during a public hearing on the issue during last week's City Council meeting, one resident told the council that while homes in lower North Mankato have alleys, giving them an access point to their back yards, homes in upper North Mankato don’t generally have alleys, making it difficult or impossible for them to abide by the new rules while parking in their back yards.
During the workshop, council members ended up with as many new questions as answers as they tried to come up with a workable ordinance that would satisfy the most people.
Councilman Jim Whitlock was concerned about the effects of the proposed ordinance on many Upper North Mankato residents and wanted the city to take more time studying the extent of violations in Upper North.
"I think we're going to upset a lot of people if we rush into this. This isn't a house on fire and I think we shouldn't rush in."
But Mayor Mark Dehen said he believes the city should have the new ordinance in place by spring so residents can add hard surfaces they might want to install for parking.
He noted problems with people who've parked vehicles on lawns or dirt where they were left for long periods of time and simply sunk into the ground.
Councilwoman Diane Norland, too, said she thought clear rules are needed and need to be enforced to keep multiple vehicles being left in yards.
"We've been talking about this for years. (Yards in) Lower North Mankato look a lot messier now than it did a few years ago," she said, noting people have more vehicles, campers, boats and trailers than in the past.
"And it's only going to get worse," she said of the yard clutter.
Councilwoman Sandra Oachs wondered about the definition of a combination of up to two vehicles. If someone has two snowmobiles on a trailer and an ATV is it considered more than two, she wondered.
Dehen wondered if there could be some kind of exceptions made for those in Upper North Mankato who couldn't easily abide by the new regulations, perhaps giving them a variance if their neighbors are OK with it.
City Administrator John Harrenstein said he's wary of asking neighbors to agree to or oppose something for another neighbor. "Requiring approval by neighbors involves more conflict than necessary," he said.
Harrenstein told the council that city staff would continue to investigate the questions the council raised and bring back recommendations at a future meeting.
