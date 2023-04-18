NORTH MANKATO — A year and a half after North Mankato Councilman Jim Whitlock sent disparaging emails and Facebook posts aimed at resident Tom Hagen, a frequent critic of the city, Whitlock has issued a formal apology.
Whitlock apologized during council member comments at the end of Monday night's council meeting.
"Almost 18 months ago and almost every two weeks since Mr. Hagen has addressed this City Council with analogies and criticisms of inappropriate behavior on my part. Today I will try to close this chapter created by Mr. Hagen," Whitlock said.
"Were my comments in the thread of emails inappropriate and did they demonstrate uncharacteristic defensive and reactive response? Absolutely it did. And for that I apologize to my fellow council members, to the staff and to any constituents who may have been offended by my actions."
Hagen had last year provided to The Free Press emails between himself and Whitlock, as well as detailed a post on Whitlock’s Facebook page. Hagen said Whitlock labeled him “sophomoric, delusional, a sniveler, a character assassin, alley cat and chronic complainer.”
The Facebook post, until it was taken down, also drew disparaging comments from others about Hagen, resident Barb Church — who is another frequent critic of city operations — and other residents.
Hagen, during the public comment periods of council meetings, has repeatedly sought an apology and/or action by the council over the emails.
Church also has sought an apology or some action by the council over the emails. She noted the city has a code of conduct for council members that says members “should refrain from abusive conduct, personal charges or verbal attacks.”
The council's code of conduct also says: “City council members are expected to conduct themselves in their personal life in a manner that does not reflect poorly on the city or themselves as a member of the governing body.”
Interviewed by The Free Press after the meeting, Hagen said he accepts the apology.
He said he believes Whitlock is a good person and thinks it was an atmosphere fueled by former City Administrator John Harrenstein that led Whitlock to send the emails and post something on his Facebook page.
"Jim is a good person and I believe he was fed information from our disgraced former administrator. Jim is not a bad person."
Hagen said the whole matter wouldn't have had to become public if Whitlock had agreed to meet with Hagen and others when the issue first arose.
"I accept the apology. I didn't intend for it to become public," Hagen said.
Church said after the meeting: "He did apologize and I consider the matter closed."
