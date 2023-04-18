Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Scott, Hennepin, Dakota and Carver Counties. Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Blue Earth, Nicollet and Brown Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Chippewa, Renville and Yellow Medicine Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. Minnesota River At Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties. Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Goodhue, Dakota and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Ramsey, Dakota and Washington Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Goodhue, Dakota, Washington and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Wright, Stearns and Sherburne Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Washington, Pierce and St. Croix Counties. Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County. Chippewa River at Durand affecting Pepin, Buffalo and Dunn Counties. .The combination of spring snowmelt and recent rainfall will continue to cause widespread flooding on area rivers. Upcoming rainfall is expected to prolong high river flows into the coming week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River At New Ulm. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 945 AM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 802.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 945 AM CDT Tuesday was 802.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 804.2 feet on Saturday. - Flood stage is 800.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 804.2 feet on 09/29/2010. &&