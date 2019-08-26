NORTH MANKATO — Thanks to tax base growth from new homes and businesses, North Mankato residents could see very little change in the city portion of their taxes if their property values stay the same.
The North Mankato City Council is considering a 0.6% tax rate decrease, which would still net about $111,0000 in new funding.
City staff laid out the tax levy proposal, along with a proposal to keep the levy the same or increase the levy based on the city’s total market value growth, during a council work session Monday.
Early estimates from Nicollet County officials show North Mankato’s market value has grown about 3.1%, or about $37.5 million, over the past year. New construction, additions or remodels have brought in about $20.6 million in new tax base growth.
If North Mankato raised its levy based on its total market value growth, it would add about $197,000 to the city’s coffers. Conversely, if the city kept its levy flat, it would drop its tax rate by 1.4% and likely cause cuts to staffing, insurance or capital projects such as street and park improvements.
Staff and several council members appear to favor the slight decrease, based on the city’s new growth. That’s a change from previous years, when the city looked at its total market growth when deciding how to increase its levy.
Former Council member Bob Freyberg spurred the change at the end of 2018 when he questioned how the city set its levies. Though cities, school districts and counties have attempted to keep tax levies flat over the past few years, property taxes have gone up due to increasing property values.
North Mankato officials studied how property values impacted levy increases since 2010. They found property taxes increased for almost all kinds of property, even more than the rate of inflation with the exception of businesses valued under $500,000 and industrial properties valued at over $3 million.
Council member Diane Norland said she was in favor of increasing the tax levy, arguing North Mankato’s infrastructure needs keep piling up, from planned parks improvements to streets in need of repair.
“I have a feeling we have catching up to do,” Norland said.
North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen said he supported the slight decrease in the levy, in part because of the mounting evidence for an impending economic recession.
“We need to find that balance point that’s respectful and responsible to our taxpayers,” he said.
Council member Billy Steiner agreed, saying he thought the slight levy decrease wasn’t asking too much of residents.
The council has until the end of September to set a preliminary levy. Council members must decide on the levy and the city’s 2020 budget by the end of the year.
Food (tax) fight
The council also must decide whether to implement a food and beverage sales tax lawmakers signed off on earlier this year.
City officials have pushed state lawmakers for a tax on food and beverage sales since 2017. The Legislature included the city’s request for a 1% tax in this year’s tax bill, which the city requested to mirror Mankato’s existing food and beverage sales tax.
Mankato approved a 0.5% sales tax in 2008 to fund operating costs at the Mankato Civic Center. Mankato officials are mulling raising the city’s food and beverage sales tax to 1%.
North Mankato’s food and beverage sales tax would go toward Caswell Park’s operating costs, as well as a proposed recreational fieldhouse near the park. It’s estimated to bring in about $50,000 a year.
Though council members previously have supported the sales tax, the issue appeared dead earlier this year as a majority of the council — Steiner, Sandra Oachs and Jim Whitlock — opposed the tax.
Oachs, one of the owners of Spinners Bar and Grill, told the council the tax would unduly burden local business owners.
There are about 20 restaurants and bars in town, and only 12 locally owned, Oachs said. She argued those local owners are already operating on thin profit margins due to existing local, state and federal taxes, and any more costs could cause customers to eat elsewhere.
“Speaking personally, I’ll price myself out of business,” she said.
Dehen, who supports the food and beverage sales tax, said businesses in the Greater Mankato area have thrived even after Mankato issued its 0.5% sales tax as the community has grown. Oachs pointed out the impending economic recession could mean fewer people come to the area or use disposable income to go out to eat.
City Administrator John Harrenstein said Caswell Park and the proposed fieldhouse will likely need some sort of subsidy to continue operating, but said the city needs to consider the area’s median household income is lower than the national average. A food and beverage sales tax would spread the cost to people who live outside of North Mankato but come here for various events.
“It’s one of several tools the city can use to help subsidize Caswell,” he said.
The city’s lodging tax, which mostly goes toward promoting Caswell Park events, hasn’t collected as much money from North Mankato’s two hotels as projected in recent years.
North Mankato only collected about $39,000 in 2018 compared to an expected $63,000, and city officials estimate about $18,000 will be collected this year compared to an expected $42,000.
City officials say the decrease in taxes collected is likely due to increased competition from new hotels and motels in the area, as well as some changes in management and some amenities closing. They believe another hotel will open in North Mankato within the next two years as a national chain has expressed interest in the area, which should offset the tax decrease in the future.
