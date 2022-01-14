NORTH MANKATO — The city of North Mankato is declaring a 24-hour, citywide snow emergency beginning at midnight.
During the snow emergency parking is prohibited. Vehicles parked on city streets will be towed at the owner’s expense.
Vehicles may be parked in lots at the following sites during the snow emergency: Spring Lake and Wheeler parks; the public lot at 231 Wheeler Ave., behind the Circle Inn; Nicollet Avenue public lot near Veterans Bridge; the public lot next to the Legion, 258 Belgrade Ave., and behind it at 410 Range St.
Mankato had not yet announced a snow emergency as of 3:45 p.m. Residents concerned about whether or not vehicles can be parked on Mankato streets may call Mankato's 24-hour snow emergency line at 507-387-9001.
