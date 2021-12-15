NORTH MANKATO — Dentists Keith Flack and Angela Schuck will have a cutting-edge helping hand when doing dental implants — a robotic-assisted device called Yomi.
It is the only FDA-cleared robot-assisted dental surgery system in the country. While the technology is robotic, the dental surgeon maintains control at all times as Yomi augments their work.
Flack said the machine minimizes human error, increases precision and allows for a much shorter time and fewer visits for patients getting implants.
"It will be delivered in March. In the meantime we'll be starting training," Flack said.
"We're excited about being the first robotic implant surgeons in Minnesota, there's only 100 in the country. We're excited about bringing it to southern Minnesota and to Mankato."
Flack said they've always been on the lookout for new technology that improves their dental practice.
Recently, Luke Adas of Neocis, a high tech healthcare company that developed Yomi, was in a mobile unit at the North Mankato Family Dentistry parking lot demonstrating the robotic assistant.
"Normally a doctor works free-hand, which isn't always as accurate as hoped for. With this, the angle and depth and position of the implant are all put into the computer," Adas said.
"It's minimally invasive and less cutting of the gums, which makes for shorter treatment times."
A computer screen shows the patient's teeth X-ray and the precise spot and angle for the drill to go into the gum is displayed on the screen. The robot's tracking arm gets connected to the patient's mouth and when the dentist moves the drill to the correct location the robot locks it in place as the dentist drills down, with the drill stopping when it gets to the correct depth.
"If the patient moves their head a little the robot follows them and adjusts," Adas said.
He said a dentist can also make minor adjustments on the computer program while they're working if they want to slightly adjust the angle or location. "The dentist is always in charge. They can make adjustments as they go."
Flack said that with traditional implants there are several visits and steps needed that can take up to six weeks. The robotic assistant will mean much less time for the process and will reduce discomfort and quicker recovery times for patients.
The level of stability and accuracy from Yomi means smaller, more accurate incisions can be made without the need for sutures, which are typically required when performing the implants manually.
While Yomi is expensive, Flack said he doesn't have to charge patients more because he will be able to do the procedures in less time and be able to do more dental work in a day than when using traditional implant procedures.
Yomi was developed by Neocis Inc. in Miami, Florida, in 2009.
Demonstrations of the robot can be found at: neocis.com.
