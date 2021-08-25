NORTH MANKATO — The North Mankato fall junk drop-off will be Oct. 7-10.
The City Council also committed to having a pick-up event next spring where residents can put their junk on the boulevard. The pick-up event was cancelled last year because of COVID.
During the October event North Mankato residents can bring items to the city street department, 610 Webster Avenue, adjacent to the recycling center.
Residents who are physically unable to bring their items can call 625-4141 for assistance.
Items not accepted include motor oil, tires, batteries, hazardous waste or non-electric/gas refrigerators.
